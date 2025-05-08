Coach Prime takes subtle jab at NFL teams after Shedeur Sanders’ shocking draft slide

Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders is still in disbelief over the draft slide of his son, Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was considered a first-round pick, but dropped to the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.

On Thursday, Deion shared an Instagram post highlighting the achievements of Shedeur, along with a dig at the NFL teams who passed on him.

"Did they forget!" Coach Prime wrote.

Source: @deionsanders (Instagram)

Deion highlighted that Shedeur was statistically one of the best quarterbacks in college football last season. Despite facing more than 140+ pressures, Shedeur had the most touchdowns and passing yards.

While Shedeur was the best in these metrics, his competitors were not featured in the post.

How many sacks did Shedeur Sanders take last season?

Deion Sanders may have shared a valid take; however, the metric only measured quarterbacks who faced at least 140 pressures last season. It could point to the offensive line being weak and allowing the opposing defense to easily find the quarterback through the trenches.

Colorado's offensive line last year was one of the worst in college football, and Shedeur Sanders was sacked for an NCAA-leading 42 sacks. The next quarterback on the list was the California Golden Bears' Fernando Mendoza, who was sacked 41 times.

When looking at the top 20, only two quarterbacks made the College Football Playoff: the Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers and the Tennessee Volunteers' Nico Iamaleava. The only other quarterback in the top 50 who was taken in the NFL draft was Jaxson Dart, who was sacked 28 times.

Sanders will face a tough battle with the Cleveland Browns to land the QB1 or QB2 job. He is part of the team's quarterback room along with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel. Deshaun Watson, who was the team's QB last season, is expected to miss the majority of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

