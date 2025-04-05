Coach Prime takes thinly veiled dig at NFL as he urges Travis Hunter to play both sides of the ball 

Travis Hunter is a one-of-a-kind type of player. The Colorado two-way star won the Heisman Trophy last season, along with the Biletnikoff Award and Bednarik Award, given to the best receiver and defender in college football, respectively. However, many have said he wouldn't be able to succeed in the same way at the NFL level.

However, Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, otherwise known as "Coach Prime", doesn't want to hear any of that. NFL Network's Steve Wyche asked what position Hunter should play as a professional after Colorado's Pro Day showcase on Friday.

"Both," Sanders said. "How's it wear and tear? ...NFL's a slow game. You go into a huddle."

NFL Network's Brian Baldinger chimed in to help Sanders' case.

"You're not running a play every 16 seconds, like in college," Baldinger said.

"Coach Prime" then continued.

"And how's the contact nowadays? Minimal," Sanders said. "So that game is more conducive to him being successful than the college game because college is tempo, tempo, tempo, tempo. Now, you talking about, 'You gotta be in shape.' Pros, it's at least how many seconds between plays?

"Please, he's gonna go jogging after the darn game because, ...he's gonna have all that energy, man. He's built for this, and you would be an idiot to sit out there with your defense on the field and your corners getting killed and he's on the sideline by you. What do you think those fans are gonna do?" he added.

Sanders didn't mince words about what sort of situation Travis Hunter would be landing in, pointing out that supporters will already be frustrated because their team is bad. Baldinger said he'd have Hunter as a starting cornerback with a wide offensive package, as well.

Charles Woodson weighs in on what position Travis Hunter should play in the NFL

There are two primarily defensive players to ever win the Heisman: Travis Hunter and former Michigan standout Charles Woodson, who continued to have a lengthy NFL career. Woodson talked Tuesday about Hunter on Maxx Crosby's podcast, "The Rush with Maxx Crosby."

"For me, I don't believe that he's the type of player that you wanna just have on the sideline for 50, 60 snaps of a game," Woodson said. "I would play him as a defensive back, but, offensively, I'm gonna have a package here or there, depending on our matchups that week, whatever game we're playing."

Travis Hunter is not expected to fall out of the top five picks in the 2025 NFL draft. He's been mocked to the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New England Patriots, all of whom pick within that range.

Which team do you think will draft Travis Hunter? Do you think he should look to play on both sides of the ball when he enters the NFL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

