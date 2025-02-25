Coach Prime throws shade at gearhead Shedeur Sanders’s car knowledge as former CU star reveals the first car he drove

It's not a secret that many football players love driving luxurious sports cars. Shedeur Sanders is no exception. In a recent appearance on a video for Darius Sanders's Reach The People Media YouTube channel, the Colorado quarterback was mocked by his superstar father because the Buffaloes QB did not appreciate his first car.

According to the story narrated by Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders's first car was a custom-made Mercedes convertible that the Hall-of-Famer lent him.

However, it seems the coach thinks his son didn't know what an impressive car he was being lent. Deion Sanders went on to speak about his son's first car and said:

"First of all, he don't even understand the complexity and the level of vehicle that I had with me. '89 560 SEC. The SEC 560 was the biggest bins that they featured."

"The 89 drop-top 560 SEC could only be a drop-top if you sent it to a factory to get it cut," Coach Prime said. "I gave him my first high-level whip ... That was my first high-level whip that I paid for when I was going into the pros and I blessed him with it. He didn't understand the level."

Deion Sanders also explained that he had to spend a considerable sum of money for the car to become a convertible, as Mercedes-Benz didn't offer it that way, and the improvements had to be done after the car was delivered. However, Coach Prime recollected that the only feedback he got from Shedeur Sanders was that the college star smelt like Gasoline when he drove that car.

New York Giants set their sights on Shedeur Sanders but he isn't the only player in their plans

It's no secret that the New York Giants are interested in Colorado's quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and with them having the No. 3 overall pick, they will likely have a chance to select him in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan that doesn't mean the Giants won't look for another signal-caller in free agency or through a trade.

"Multiple league insiders are convinced the Giants have their sights on Sanders, but that would not necessarily keep the team from targeting a more experienced option at the position," the insider said. "The Giants had Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner as their starter when they drafted Eli Manning with the No. 1 pick.”

The latest report doesn't mean that the Giants are less interested in Shedeur Sanders. Many analysts believe that the New York franchise would even be willing to trade with the Tennessee Titans or the Cleveland Browns to get a higher pick so that they can secure Sanders's services.

