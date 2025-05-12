Coach Shane Beamer recalls Georgia's Nick Chubb and Roquan Smith's effortless leadership amid South Carolina's quest

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer is looking for new leaders to help his team compete for the 2025 season. The program has lost several key players from last year's roster, including safety Nick Emmanwori, who went to the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft.

On Monday, the coach appeared on "Always College Football with Greg McElroy" and reflected on his time as an assistant coach for the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2017 season. He had been hired the previous year after five seasons with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

He shared that former Georgia stars Nick Chubb and Roquan Smith were the best leaders on the team because of their work ethic. They didn't have to be very vocal and outspoken to earn the respect of their peers.

"When I was an assistant coach at Georgia and we had Roquan Smith and Nick Chubb, and they're two of the greatest leaders and players I've ever been around," Beamer said (Timestamp: 18:56). "They weren't super vocal guys, but what they're about as people, their work ethic, they couldn't help but earn the respect of their teammates."

The South Carolina coach added that he wants his players to have similar qualities and lead the team with their actions.

"That's what we're trying to do," said Beamer (Timestamp: 19:12). "It's just guys, one, handle your own business, so you're somebody worth following. But then also, understanding that we're going to go, you know, as you go, and we have certainly have capable guys. But you try to put them in as many situations and environments as you can to help facilitate and develop that leadership quicker."

He noted that the summer practices will be important to help the team prepare for the 2025 season.

Four Players that Shane Beamer believes can lead the South Carolina Gamecocks

Beamer revealed to McElroy that he believes DQ Smith, Jaylen Kilgore, Judge Collier, and Nick Barrett will be key leaders for the team this upcoming season. He highlights each player's experience as a starter for the Gamecocks.

"We've got certainly capable guys," Beamer said (Timestamp: 18:12). "DQ Smith is a leader on our defense. He's about to be a four-year starter and safety for us. Jaylen Kilgore and Judge Collier, they're multi-year starters for us now. Nick Barrett's a guy. It's his fifth year in our program, but now he's in a position. He's the old guy on defense, and he's made of the right stuff."

The Gamecocks' coach believes he has more leaders on defense than last year.

