  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Coach Venables lost eight conference games": Big 12 exposes Brent Venables with savage reaction to Oklahoma HC's latest brag

"Coach Venables lost eight conference games": Big 12 exposes Brent Venables with savage reaction to Oklahoma HC's latest brag

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 18:57 GMT
Oklahoma State coach Brent Venables
Oklahoma State coach Brent Venables

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables has been under fire for the Sooners' performance during their 23-6 Week 7 loss to the Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry game. Despite playing quarterback John Mateer just 17 days after his hand surgery, the Sooners could not muster a touchdown in the epic SEC clash.

Ad

During his weekly news conference ahead of the Sooners' clash against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 8, Venables took a shot at the Big 12 Conference's competitiveness, relative to the SEC.

“This isn’t the old Big 12 days where Oklahoma destroys everybody every single week except one game of the year,” Venables said.

The official Big 12 conference immediately aimed a jab at the Sooners' coach on X.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Coach Venables lost eight Conference games in his two seasons in the Big 12."
Ad

After taking the Oklahoma head coaching job in 2022, Brent Venables went 16-10 overall and 10-8 in Big 12 play before the Sooners departed for the SEC in 2024.

Analyst blasts Brent Venables for rivalry game decision

Brent Venables has been outscored by 93 points in four Red River Rivalry games against the Texas Longhorns and he fell to a 1-3 record in the clash during his four-year tenure at Oklahoma.

Ad

After only managing 256 total yards on Saturday against the Longhorns, Venables made the controversial decision to start quarterback John Mateer against Texas, despite having surgery on his hand just 17 days prior. During Sunday's segment of the "Matt Barrie Show," ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum blasted Venables for the decision (20:18).

"It was a terrible decision by Brent Venables to play John Mateer,” Finebaum said. “I didn’t like it going in, because here is the reason why it was such a bad decision: They had to know Mateer was going to be severely limited. So, they did two terrible things. They put him in harm’s way, which he shouldn’t have been in.
Ad
youtube-cover
Ad
"Secondly, they cost themselves a great argument to the CFP if they ended up going 9-3, by saying, ‘Hey, listen, our biggest game of the year, we didn’t have our best player.' It's a similar argument that FSU did not win on but they might have won on. And they got nothing out of it. I hope Mateer is okay, but Michael Hawkins couldn't have been any worse.”

Brent Venables led the Oklahoma Sooners to a 6-7 record last season and his record stands at 5-1 this season. The Sooners have games against five ranked sides still to come before the end of the season.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Cabral Opiyo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications