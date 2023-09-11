Coaches poll Top 25 for Week 2: Georgia and Michigan maintain the lead, with Texas improving its overall ranking

The latest rendition of the USA Today coaches poll has been released following Week 2 of the college football season. The top two teams remained the same, as they have all season; however, there was plenty of movement beyond that.

Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines continue to sit atop coaches poll

The Georgia Bulldogs entered the 2023 season coming off of back-to-back national championships. They began the season as the top-ranked team in the coaches poll as they look to become the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win three straight titles. Georgia remains atop the rankings after moving to 2-0 with another blowout victory.

Despite failing to reach the national championship game in either season, the Michigan Wolverines reached the CFP in 2021 and 2022 for the first two appearances in program history. The Wolverines have returned much of their roster and have not missed a beat despite the suspension of coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines improved to 2-0 and held their spot in the rankings.

Four schools benefit from Alabama Crimson Tide's early season loss

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the season ranked third in the coaches poll as they are looking to avoid missing the CFP in consecutive seasons for the first time. While they held their ranking after a Week 1 victory, the Crimson Tide were defeated by the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 and fell to 10th.

The early season loss allowed the Florida State Seminoles to jump to third, while the Ohio State Buckeyes remained fourth. The USC Trojans moved to fifth while the Longhorns were the biggest risers moving up four spots to sixth in the coaches poll.

Remainder of the top 10 largely stays the same

The Penn State Nittany Lions, Washington Huskies and Tennessee Volunteers were among the teams that held firm in the rankings, maintaining spots seven through nine. Each of the three programs defeated subpar opponents in Week 2. The Volunteers faced the most trouble of the group after a slow start; however, a strong second half led to a 30-13 victory.

The Alabama Crimson Tide took the biggest drop in the rankings after Week 2, with their plummet to tenth. The Crimson Tide will likely need to remain perfect for the rest of the season to reach the College Football Playoff.

Remainder of the Top 25 after Week 2

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

12. Utah Utes

13. Oregon Ducks

14. LSU Tigers

15. Kansas State Wildcats

16. Oklahoma Sooners

17. Oregon State Beavers

18. North Carolina Tar Heels

19. Ole Miss Rebels

20. Duke Blue Devils

21. Colorado Buffaloes

22. Clemson Tigers

23. Miami Hurricanes

24. Iowa Hawkeyes

25. UCLA Bruins

