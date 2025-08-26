Colin Cowherd claims Ohio State’s 4th straight loss to Michigan was "great" for college football

Last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes emerged as the national champions, but coach Ryan Day still had red on his ledger because of a 13-10 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in November 2024. It was their fourth consecutive defeat against their biggest rivals, raising questions about Day's future with the team.

Ad

On Monday, Colin Cowherd shared his thoughts on the showdown between the two teams in 2024. According to him, Days losing for the fourth straight time to his biggest rivals was a positive for college football in general.

"Well, I think what's happening in the sport is something," Cowherd said on the Joel Klatt Show (2:30). My primary complaint has been for years, we don't have enough great games. Too many people gaming the system. They're ducking big games. And this year it's like nope.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The system is not as punitive," he added. "The storylines will last longer. There will be more fluid and I think we really saw it last year. I think Ohio State losing to Michigan, though Buckeye fans would disagree, was great for the sport, because Ohio State, as a 20-point favorite, lost and still got into the playoff and won the natty. That's the NFL. College football has some things I like. ... But I didn't like the punitive nature of the sport."

Ad

Ad

Ryan Day and Co. will get their chance at revenge this upcoming season. They are scheduled to take on Michigan on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor.

Paul Finebaum downplays Ohio State as favorites in Week 1 showdown against Texas

The Buckeyes begin their national championship defense against the Texas Longhorns next month. The excitement surrounding quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Arch Manning is reaching a breaking point.

Ad

However, Paul Finebaum downplayed Ryan Day's team as the favorites to win this showdown. Last Thursday on ESPN's First Take, he explained how the Buckeyes' roster has undergone massive changes this offseason.

"These two teams met in January in the Cotton Bowl and Texas fell in that game," Finebaum said (1:11). "But the teams are different. The quarterback's different at Texas, the quarterback's different at Ohio State. I don't think Ohio State is what we saw last year winning the national championship.

Ad

"They're good, but I don't think they're a lead. ... It's a big event, one of the biggest games we have seen. But I think Texas roster is better."

The Buckeyes crushed the Longhorns' chances of competing for the natty after defeating them in the Cotton Bowl semifinal game. Will the odds be in favor of Steve Sarkisian this year?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place