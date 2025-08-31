Colin Cowherd drops update on Kalen DeBoer's Alabama future as fans call for HC's job after disasterclass vs. FSU in shocking 31-17 loss

Kalen DeBoer's No. 8 Alabama team got off to a rough start in the 2025 season, falling 31-17 to Florida State on Saturday. Alabama had previously won 23 consecutive season openers, and the loss immediately sparked calls from some fans to fire the second-year coach.However, as one X user pointed out, firing DeBoer would come with a massive financial burden due to his hefty buyout, meaning Alabama might have to retain him even in a worst-case scenario like a 0-12 season.That steep price was the trade-off to hire one of the most sought-after coaches from the 2024 hiring cycle to succeed legendary coach Nick Saban.Colin Cowherd shared the post with his own nod, writing:&quot;💯.&quot;It is clear that DeBoer isn’t on the “hot seat” after the FSU loss, but expectations at Alabama are always high, and the pressure remains for him to turn things around.Even with 12 playoff spots available, a loss to a school like Florida State can derail momentum built in the weeks leading up to that game. However, DeBoer remained positive about the road ahead.&quot;It's going to be an uphill climb for us. But you can't think of it in the big scope of things,&quot; DeBoer said (via Tuscaloosanews.com). &quot;You have to focus on the moment, and the next moment is what happens tomorrow.&quot;And we'll find out. We've talked all along about the chemistry of this team and how close we are, how hard we've worked. Doing a lot of the right things. We'll find out if that sticks.&quot;DeBoer’s eight-year contract, which was signed in March 2024, guarantees 90% of his salary (according to ESPN).Skip Bayless criticizes Alabama’s struggles under Kalen DeBoerIn his first season at Alabama in 2024, Kalen DeBoer led the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 record. The Crimson Tide's loss to Florida State marked only the second time since 2008 that they fell to a nonconference opponent during the regular season.From 2008-13, Nick Saban led Alabama to a 119-1 record against unranked teams, but the Crimson Tide are 6-4 against unranked opponents under DeBoer, and outspoken analysts like Skip Bayless were not happy with this downfall.&quot;Alabama is no longer ALABAMA. The new quarterback just isn't good enough, and I'm having increasing doubts about the head coach, whose seat is now the hottest in college football,&quot; Bayless tweeted.On Saturday, Alabama’s starting quarterback was Ty Simpson, who completed 23 of 43 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns.