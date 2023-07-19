Colin Cowherd suggests NFL team tank for Caleb Williams: The Fox Radio host has the perfect landing spot for the USC QB & Heisman Trophy winner

Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is expected to be drafted first overall in the 2024 NFL draft.

Williams is currently set for his third college season after being in Oklahoma in 2021. After one season in Oklahoma, Williams transferred to USC, where he had a ton of success with Lincoln Riley as his head coach.

If Williams can replicate last season's success, the Washington, D.C. native will likely be drafted first in the 2024 NFL draft. Who will take him is uncertain, but Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd thinks the Las Vegas Raiders should tank to try and draft Caleb Williams.

Cowherd thinks the Raiders should tank their season for Caleb Williams

Speaking on his show "The Herd," Colin Cowherd believes the Raiders should consider tanking their season to acquire the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

"They’re probably going to draft a quarterback next year, so is it a good time to be a bad team? Don’t sign Josh Jacobs, even though he’s been wildly productive. He absolutely has a trade market. With Garoppolo, if he plays, the Raiders could win 7, 8, 9 games," Cowherd said on Fox Sports.

"But if you don’t pay Josh Jacobs and Garoppolo doesn’t play, you are in the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. Kansas City twice, Denver twice, Chargers twice? I really like about five of the Raiders players, and they're all in the positions that I need. I think this is a good time to be a bad team," Cowherd concluded about Caleb Williams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On paper, Williams fits well with the Las Vegas Raiders, who are still searching for their future quarterback after letting Derek Carr walk.

However, Las Vegas did sign Jimmy Garoppolo this free agency, so whether or not they would tank with him is uncertain. However, there is some concern about Garoppolo's health, so perhaps he doesn't even play this season.

If that is the case, it allows the Raiders to tank and try and add Williams next year. If they do that, the future will look bright for Las Vegas.

