Colin Cowherd takes a subtle dig at Shedeur Sanders, reminds players to “stay humble”

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of the Buffaloes’ biggest playmakers this year, so much so that the program retired his jersey number. Once projected as a possible top-three pick in the NFL draft, Sanders entered Thursday with one of the most debated draft stocks of the year.

The early projections didn't pan out. Sanders’ name was not called during the first round of the draft in Green Bay, as all 32 teams passed on him.

NFL analyst Colin Cowherd used this to take a subtle jab at Sanders on Friday’s episode of “The Herd.”

“It’s never a bad message to tell your kids, be humble,” Cowherd said. “Humility works in the summer. It works in the fall. Humility works in the spring. Humility works in the winter. Don’t gash your kids up too much. It didn’t really bother me when they retired Shedeur Sanders’ number, but he is a 500 quarterback who couldn’t get drafted in the first round.

“It’s a little much. Everything is something, nothing is everything. Shedeur Sanders didn’t get drafted. There’s multiple reports, a little cocky, whatevs. But I’m watching his draft room and the word legendary is all over the draft room. I’m like, ‘Can we just pull the temperature down a little?’”

Shedeur Sanders on not getting picked in Round 1

Shedeur Sanders had a great 2024 season and set an all-time FBS record with a 71.8% career completion rate. Despite this, he waits to see what happens in Round 2 of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday.

Following the first round, his brother, Deion Sanders Jr., posted a video of the quarterback reflecting on the night.

"We all didn't expect this, of course,” Sanders said. “I feel like with God, anything possible, everything possible. I don't feel like this happened for no reason. All of this is, of course, fuel to the fire. Under no circumstances did we all know this was going to happen, but we understand we on to bigger and better things.

"Tomorrow's the day. We going to be happy regardless. Legendary."

Two quarterbacks were selected in the first round: Cam Ward, selected as No. 1 by the Tennessee Titans, and Jaxson Dart, picked 25th by the New York Giants.

