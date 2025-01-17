Colin Hurley accident update: LSU QB's family shares latest details on his medical status

Freshman LSU Tigers reserve quarterback Colin Hurley was in a car accident early Thursday morning. Hurley, who joined LSU as part of the 2024 recruiting class after graduating from Trinity Christian High School, was a highly regarded four-star prospect and one of the youngest players on the team at just 16 years old.

After his accident, Hurley's family has provided an update on his condition.

Colin Hurley in stable condition

According to the statement released by Hurley's family, Colin is now in stable condition and is recovering at the hospital. They expressed their gratitude to the LSU fanbase and program for their constant love and support during this difficult time. CFB insider Pete Thamel shared the family's message on X:

"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion. Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident. Geaux Tigers! The Hurley Family."

In his senior year of high school, Hurley recorded 2,242 yards and 26 touchdowns during the 2023-24 campaign. As a freshman, he led Trinity Christian to a Florida 2A State title. Hurley did not take the field for the LSU Tigers during the 2024 season.

LSU senior associate AD and chief communications officer, Zach Greenwell, told ESPN's Chris Low:

"We are working through proper protocols with his family before we can have any comment."

What happened to Colin Hurley?

Reports indicate that LSU Police and Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the scene before 3 a.m. on Thursday. The accident occurred on the LSU campus' south side, near South Quad Drive and Highland Road.

Hurley was found unconscious in his Dodge Charger, which had crashed into a tree. After the firefighters were able to get him out of the vehicle, he was immediately rushed to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital for treatment.

The police are still investigating the reason behind the accident and no further details have been provided. Coach Brian Kelly spoke about the incident:

"Colin is a fighter. We're thankful he's on the path to recovery, and we're here to support him and his family every step of the way."

Further details about Colin Hurley's health and condition are eagerly awaited by LSU fans.

