Colin Hurley car crash: What happened to the LSU QB?

LSU quarterback Colin Hurley was found unresponsive in his car on Thursday morning. It is thought that this was due to a car crash on the LSU campus.

Local media reported that there was an incident on the campus during the early hours of Thursday morning. They later said that Hurley's Dodge Charger was found crashed into a tree and Hurley was himself was found "unresponsive but breathing."

The local media would then report on the condition of Hurley after the crash.

"Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face. The cause of the crash has not been released, but officials said impairment was not suspected.”

The LSU Tigers have not given an official statement in response to the event. This is because Hurley is still a minor (he was only 16 when he enrolled in the program last January and is currently 17 years old). So all the information will need to be shared with his parents and family before the program makes an official communication.

Fans on social media have been sending their prayers to the injured quarterback.

"Prayers to him and the family." This fan said.

"That’s bad. I pray the young man’s okay." Another fan said.

This fan asked about his current condition, which, at the time of writing, is not known.

"Did he become responsive?" Queried the fan.

Colin Hurley's performance in his freshman season

Colin Hurley is a freshman quarterback with the LSU Tigers. He did not record a single snap for the Tigers this season, sitting behind starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who was able to lead the team to a 9-4 season. This included a win over the Baylor Bears in the Texas Bowl.

Hurley was the third-string quarterback for the Tigers, but is likely to progress up the ranks as he develops.

For 2025, it is widely believed that Hurley will again be a backup quarterback for a returning Nussmeier, with his hopes of being the next starting quarterback for the LSU Tigers rising in 2026. At that stage, it is likely that he would have developed enough to be given the starting role.

