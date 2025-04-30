College analyst boldly takes a stance on SEC's lack of "dominance" in NIL-era football

The SEC has been viewed as the most dominant conference in college football for decades. It is not hard to see why, as teams like Alabama and Georgia have dominated for long periods in the 2000s and 2010s. However, with Ohio State winning this season, it marked the second straight year that a Big Ten team won the National Championship, following the Michigan Wolverines.

Before Michigan was crowned the 2023 champion, the SEC had won the past four National Championships. The last time the SEC had gone two seasons in a row without having a national championship-winning team was in 2013 and 2014, when Florida State and Ohio State won. In the new NIL era, it is harder for one conference to dominate like it used to.

As a result, fans and media members have started to question whether the SEC is truly the dominant conference in college football anymore. On Tuesday, analyst Tim Brando appeared on "Crain & Company" and said he no longer views the SEC as the best conference in college football.

"Georgia, Ole Miss, these teams are all really good, and Tennessee's really good," Brando said (starts at 3:00). "So, you add all of that up and it's just harder for any team to negotiate and be dominant in the SEC. This is a rude awakening to the SEC and all of its teams in it. You are no longer the dominant conference in college football. You are the dominant conference in college basketball. You are not in college football.

"You'll see this year how the pendulum has continued to swing away from the SEC in terms of dominance. Could their back end, second half of the league still be the part of the league that gives them added depth and for that reason they can say look at us and say, our back end is stronger than yours? Yeah, sure."

Big Ten outperformed SEC in CFP last season

In the new 12-team College Football Playoff format, it will be harder for one conference to dominate. With more teams qualifying, more teams will get an opportunity to compete, and as a result, it will be more difficult for one team or conference to dominate year after year.

Ohio State winning the National Championship is not the only example of the SEC being outperformed. The Big Ten outperformed the SEC throughout the playoff.

The SEC only had three teams qualify for the playoff, and the Big Ten had four. The Big Ten also had two teams reach the semifinals, whereas the SEC only had one.

