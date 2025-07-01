College Football 26 fastest players: Top 5 players that are unstoppable in latest edition of EA Sports game

College Football 26 is set to be released next week, and in preparation for this, EA Sports has been releasing their ratings for players and teams. One aspect that fans will want to know is how fast each player is. Speed is a key attribute in players, especially running backs. Handing the ball off to a fast player could be the difference between success and failure.

So, who are the top five fastest players in College Football 26? Let's check out.

Top 5 fastest players in College Football 26

#1 Nyck Harbor (South Carolina Gamecocks)

Rating: 99

Nyck Harbor is a wide receiver for the South Carolina Gamecocks, going into his junior year. He recorded 376 yards and three touchdowns in 2024. However, Harbor's immense speed comes from his career as a sprinter.

He has represented the university at previous SEC Championships and has been able to nearly beat trained sprinters. It's is no suprise that he is the fastest player in the game.

#2 Barrion Brown (LSU Tigers) Rating: 99

Barrion Brown is another wide receiver who, like Harbor has not been able to use his speed in this position. But, he has been able to become one of the strongest players on kick and punt returns.

Before transferring to LSU, he was with the Kentucky Wildcats. Here, he set the school record with five kickoff return touchdowns. Brown should be playing a more active role in the wide receiver position this season, so could very much be a threat.

#3 Rodrick Pleasant (UCLA Bruins) Rating 99

Pleasent is a cornerback who spent all of his career so far with the Oregon Ducks. This has currently not gone to plan, but football is not the only sport that Pleasant plays. He is a sprinter and holds the California state record in the 100 meters (10.14 seconds). He is someone who is more likely to win at the Olympics rather than on the football field, but players can change that in College Football 26.

#4 Jordan Anthony (Arkansas Razorbacks) Rating 99

Anthony is another sprinter-turned-wide receiver, and will hope to use his speed on the field this season.

Anthony is the current SEC champion in both the 100m and 200m and has been a rising talent in the wide receiver position. In 2024, he made 111 yards and scored a touchdown from eight receptions.

#5 Julian Humphrey (Texas A&M Aggies) Rating 98

Humphrey is a cornerback who spent three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He was under-used in Athens, and has now transferred to College Station, hoping to have more time on the field. Cornerbacks are generally one of the faster players on the field, with Humphrey having ran a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds. He would make in one of the fastest cornerback in this year's combine. Bearing in mind that this metric was set in 2021, and one can only expect him to be a lot faster today.

