College football analyst believes teams in Big 12 "too far" from winning national championship

The Big 12 might be one of the most exciting conferences in college football. It has several teams capable of winning the conference title and potentially competing in the College Football Playoff. However, winning a national title is another matter, and ESPN analyst Greg McElroy believes the conference is not there yet.

McElroy analyzed the entire conference before reaching his conclusion, noting that the gap between the top and bottom teams in the Big 12 is narrower than in any other league. However, he doesn’t see a championship run happening just yet.

“I would be surprised if the Big 12 does not win multiple playoff games in the future. Will they win the national championship? That’s probably a bridge too far for me right now. But can they win games in the playoff? 100% certain that they can do that,” MacElroy said (4:11 mark).

In 2024, four teams tied for the conference lead, with the Arizona State Sun Devils and Iowa State Cyclones reaching the Big 12 Championship Game due to tiebreakers.

After winning the conference title, Arizona State had the Texas Longhorns with their backs against the wall in the Peach Bowl before losing in double overtime.

The analyst believes Big 12 schools are built differently, making it one of the most evenly matched leagues in college football.

“I think the Big 12 is more about development, first and foremost. Two: I also think you have great continuity at several different places,” McElroy said.

Insider believes gaps in other conferences may resemble the Big 12 in the future

The Big 12 is arguably the most balanced conference in the country from top to bottom. However, with NIL in play and the House settlement coming soon, Greg McElroy believes other conferences may begin to look more like the Big 12 in the near future.

“When the House settlement and other things are thrust into the college football world, we are going to see more and more leagues get condensed.

I think last year, for example, the SEC. At the time, Alabama was number one. Vanderbilt has perennially been a bottom dweller in the SEC. Guess what? Vanderbilt beat Alabama for the first time in 40 years,” Greg McElroy said.

Given how much college football has changed in recent years, a significant shift in competitive balance isn’t out of the question. NIL and the transfer portal have already allowed less traditional programs to quickly close the gap.

In the meantime, substantial differences remain between the top programs in the Power Five conferences and those at the bottom.

