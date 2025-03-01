College football analyst calls out Billy Napier for "poor decision" going into next season

Billy Napier's tenure as Florida Gators coach has been marked by struggles. Despite this, things look up for the team, thanks to new quarterback DJ Lagway.

Ad

The Gators showed improvement during a surprise four-game winning streak last season, including a win over LSU. Napier aims to build on this momentum.

Last month, Napier confirmed that he will continue to call the plays for the Gators.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's what got me here. It’s how I became the head coach. It’s what’s helped us make progress and win in the past. I’m confident it will help us do that in the future," he said.

Ad

Trending

However, this decision has not gone down well with college football analyst Paul Finebaum. On Friday's edition of "The Paul Finebaum Show," he said:

"One thing that I really don't like is that I don't like any head coach calling the plays anymore. I think the game is so complicated. There are so many other things going on that you're always going to be involved. You're the head coach. So, no play is going in without you knowing about it or you being the architect. I think it's a poor decision on his part to hang onto that."

Ad

Some teams delegate play-calling to coordinators, which can lead to success. The Ohio State Buckeyes are a notable example.

In 2024, coach Ryan Day handed play-calling duties to Chip Kelly, then the offensive coordinator. The Buckeyes won the national championship under Kelly.

Billy Napier has struggled with the Gators. Allowing OC Russ Callaway to share play-calling duties could help Napier focus on other team responsibilities.

Billy Napier brings in many new faces to Florida

Billy Napier brought in many new additions to the Florida program. The money the Gators saved (mostly from keeping Napier and avoiding a massive payout) has been invested in recruiting players and staff.

Ad

According to On3, the Gators sit in 11th position, with 26 commitments and five transfers into the school. This is a remarkable turnaround from a team that, before the 2024 season, began having one of the lowest-ranked recruitment classes.

Napier has made moves in the coaching department, bringing in three new coaches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.