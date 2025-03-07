College football analyst claims DJ Lagway needs to become "bonafide national star" to take Florida to CFP

DJ Lagway is being seen by many as the next great quarterback for the Florida Gators. With him, people predict that the Gators will greatly improve from what they have been performing for the last few seasons.

However, this is not going to be an easy task. On Friday's edition of "Josh Pate's College Football Show," the host gave his verdict on whether Lagway could deliver the success that many Florida fans are hoping for.

"Maybe just maybe, DJ Lagway becomes a bonafide national star," Pate said (Timestamp: 1:25).

During the 2024 season, Lagway was involved in a quarterback battle with Graham Mertz for the starting role. Mertz was the more experienced quarterback, as Lagway was a freshman. In the end, a season (and subsequently college career) ending injury affected Mertz, handing the starting role to Lagway.

Lagway was a massive improvement from Mertz. He threw for 1,915 yards and 12 touchdowns and played a key role in helping the Gators deliver some big wins last season. This included their victories over ranked LSU and Ole Miss, which would end up denying these teams a spot in the College Football Playoff.

In the 2025 season, Lagway can have a whole year as the starter. With this additional time, he should be able to develop on his successful freshman year. As for any CFP chances, it may be possible if Lagway can, as Pate said, "become a national star," and knock off some of their much stronger SEC rivals.

However, if it does not happen this year, it may occur in the coming years if the Gators stick with Lagway.

DJ Lagway's injury update

DJ Lagway needs to stay healthy to have a successful season. This is something that he currently is not. On Thursday, Florida Gators coach Billy Napier told the media that Lagway had a lingering injury.

"Some lower body, some shoulder... I do think he’ll be limited in throwing activities, but he’ll participate in all practices otherwise... I think in general, he’ll be able to do quite a bit. But there will be some limitations,” Napier said.

This will mean that Lagway's preparation for the new season will be affected by this setback.

However, it is likely not to be a long-term, with Lagway more than ready to be able to play in August when the Gators season begins.

