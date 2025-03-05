College football analyst claims 'fully healthy' Carson Beck can lead Miami to CFP

College football analyst Josh Pate isn't ruling out the possibility of Carson Beck leading the Miami Hurricanes to the College Football Playoff for the 2025 season.

On Jan. 10, the quarterback decided to transfer to the Hurricanes after four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. He hopes to have a strong year to raise his stock in the 2026 NFL draft.

On Wednesday's "The Josh Pate College Football Show," Pate discussed who he thought could be the new teams that will compete in the playoffs next season. He believes the Hurricanes have a chance if their new star player can stay healthy. Beck is recovering from a UCL injury in his right elbow that required surgery.

Pate pointed out that the program has played well over the last three years, including last season with Cam Ward.

"They've trended up three consecutive years," Pate said (Timestamp: 2:27). "Now Cam Ward is leaving, so maybe this is the year where they trend back down, but maybe not. Maybe Carson Beck is fully healthy, and again, if you're talking about making the playoff, the whole basement worst-case sphere that's out of it."

"If they're a playoff team, then theoretically, that means Carson Beck played a really good year."

Pate also said Beck may have a better season with Shannon Dawson as his offensive coordinator. Miami had one of the best offenses in the league last year. They were first in total yards per game (537.2) and second in total yards (6,983). Dawson also helped the team have the most total points per game (43.9).

Beck suffered a setback last year as he dealt with injuries and a struggling offense with the Bulldogs. Despite his issues, the college football star completed 290 passes for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns. If he can return healthy, Beck has shown he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Miami Hurricanes' schedule may affect chances of reaching College Football Playoff

The Miami Hurricanes' hope of reaching the College Football Playoff may be easier said than done. Pate noted that the team has a demanding schedule for the upcoming season, including games against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the SMU Mustangs.

"Schedule is not easy for Miami," Pate said (Timestamp: 3:07). "This is why they needed to take advantage of last year. They got Notre Dame. They got Florida. They go to FSU, at SMU, at Virginia Tech, and Pitt (Pittsburgh) back-to-back to end the year. They got to go north two times to end the year."

The analyst still thinks they have a chance but understands that their schedule makes it difficult. On Aug. 31, Miami will start the season at home against Notre Dame.

