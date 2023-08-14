Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart. Who wears the coaching crown, the legendary Saban or the rising former understudy Smart? With Georgia winning consecutive national titles, the Saban and Smart chatter has intensified, sparking loads of opinions.

Now enters the voice of reason: college football insider and analyst Josh Pate.

Through a recent episode of 247Sports, Pate tempered the Nick Saban and Kirby Smart debate with a reality check and said he thinks it/s still early for the NCAA community to consider the a debate.

"There is a difference b/w greatness vs hotness," Pate said. “That crown doesn’t get placed there overnight. You don’t just snap your fingers over 12, 24, 36 months, and all of a sudden have that change.

“I think Georgia’s got what it takes. I think Kirby Smart is the most equipped of any head coach in America to one day be talked about like we talk about Nick Saban.”

Pate believes that for the Georgia coach to gain an edge in the debate, he'll have to be patient and believe in the process.

Tempering expectations: Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart

Nick Saban is a name that has become synonymous with college football excellence. He boasts an awe-inspiring seven national titles, six with the Alabama Crimson Tide, including three since 2015.

When it comes to Kirby Smart, people tend to rewind to 2017. Kirby's Georgia Bulldogs had Alabama, the mighty Goliath, at their mercy. However, a mere breath away from toppling the Saban empire, a heroic quarterback change in the form of Tua Tagovailoa tipped the scales. It was counted as a lost opportunity perhaps, but the lesson remained.

Not everything has been gloomy for Kirby Smart. The strategic timeout before the unforgettable fake punt, the redemption against Alabama after a heart-wrenching Southeastern Conference championship game loss, and the pursuit of a repeat molding his team into a unified force have all been Smart's doing.

Pate is considering the longevity of Nick Saban with Alabama Crimson Tide over the recent accomplishments of Kirby Smart with the Georgia Bulldogs.

In the theater of college football, the stage is set for a thrilling battle. The Nick Saban vs. Kirby Smart may not be a question that will get answered in one year, but with a quest for greatness, and a tale of mentors and proteges, the world is watching Kirby Smart. After all, who doesn't love a David vs. Goliath story?