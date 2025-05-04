College football insider Josh Pate believes the Clemson Tigers will have a strong 2025 college football season and earn the ACC title. The reasoning is not related to anything head coach Dabo Swinney is planning on doing for next season, but on the way draft analysts see Clemson's squad.
On Sunday, Pate explained his reasoning and why the Tigers might not only win their conference but also take home the national title. He is taking the team with the most first-rounders predicted on average in the early mock drafts.
"According to the mock draft community, Clemson (will win the national title), we aggregated all of them. Jordan Reed at ESPN, a late addition... Clemson, 3.2 on average first-rounders for the upcoming NFL Draft. So this is it, guys. This is it. I assume they are going to win the ACC. They've got pretty good odds, they are the favorite to win the ACC," Josh Pate said (3:47).
To Josh Pate's point, five of the last six national champions have also had the most first-round picks in the following season's NFL draft. Only the Michigan Wolverines in 2024 didn't rank at the top of first-round picks after winning the national title.
As the insider mentioned - per mock drafts - the Tigers have an average of 3.2 players expected to be selected in the first round. They are followed by the Texas Longhorns (2.6) and Penn State Nittany Lions (2.4).
Pate's 2024 mock draft formula had Michigan with the most first-round picks, followed by the eventual national champion Ohio State Buckeyes, so the formula isn't exactly proven.
Dabo Swinney's Clemson squad adds PF
Dabo Swinney uncharacteristically added some players through the transfer portal this year. But on Friday, he added a player from the Clemson Tigers's basketball team in power forward Ian Schieffelin. The 6-foot-8, 240-pound player is listed as a tight end.
Schieffelin - who played basketball for four years with the Tigers averaging 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 2024 - entered the transfer portal, seeking a chance to play a fifth season somewhere else, but eventually decided to return to Clemson and join the football squad.
The former basketball player doesn't expect to be given much NIL consideration this year, but he hopes to develop and maybe find a spot in the NFL next year.
Many NFL players played basketball collegiately, including Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox and former San Diego Chargers standout Antonio Gates. Schieffelin says he spoke to Alie-Cox before making a decision.
