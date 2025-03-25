College football analyst reveals three QBs that can go in the first round of the NFL Draft, and it doesn’t include Jalen Milroe

ESPN's Mike Tannenbaum doesn't believe Jalen Milroe will be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. After the 2024 season, the quarterback decided to finish his college football career in his junior year with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Milroe has a total of 426 completed passes for 6,016 yards and 45 touchdowns.

Tannenbaum appeared on Tuesday's episode of ESPN's "Get Up" to share three other quarterbacks that will be taken before the former Alabama star.

The NFL insider said he has Cam Ward as the first pick in the upcoming draft for the Tennessee Titans. Ward completed 1,515 passes for 18,187 yards and 158 touchdowns in his college football career. He was also among the finalists for the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter won.

Tannenbaum also believes the New York Giants will use the third pick in the draft to acquire Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado Buffaloes fan-favorite had 1,264 completed passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns in his four years in college football.

"I like Shedeur Sanders. I think he's going to be a good NFL quarterback. I comp him to Kurt Cousins. I think he has a really high floor. Maybe not the biggest ceiling in the world, but he's accurate. He led the nation in completion percentage, and he's extremely tough," Tannenbaum said (0:43 onwards).

Tannenbaum had Jaxson Dart with the 26th pick in the NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams. The former Ole Miss Rebels quarterback is another player who had better statistical success than Milroe. Dart had 852 completed passes for 11,970 yards and 81 touchdowns in his college football career.

The former Alabama star must contend with other talented quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Quinn Ewers, Dillon Gabriel and Will Howard.

Jalen Milroe's interception issues in final season with the Alabama Crimson Tide

Alabama ended last year with a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings. The 2024 season was a setback for the team, as it had a 12-2 record and competed in the College Football Playoff the year before. One of the Crimson Tide's issues was Milroe's turnovers, which played a role in their losses.

The 2025 NFL Draft prospect had 11 interceptions in his junior year. He threw a combined seven interceptions in the four losses Alabama had.

One of his worst performances of the season was in the team's 24-3 defeat to the Oklahoma Sooners on Nov. 23. The Alabama star completed 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards and three interceptions.

Milroe's turnovers last season could explain why analysts like Tannenbaum may overlook him as a first-round pick compared to other quarterbacks in the draft.

