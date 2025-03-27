College football analyst shares whether James Franklin needs to win national championship at Penn State

There is some pressure on the Penn State Nittany Lions to break out in 2025. How high is that pressure? That might depend on who you ask.

Ad

On Thursday, college football analyst Josh Pate was asked about what he believes the expectations should be in State College, and whether this season is “championship or bust” for James Franklin and his team. The insider offered his take.

“There’s a scenario here they beat Oregon in the regular season en reroute to going undefeated," Pate said. "Then, let’s say they play Ohio State in Indianapolis and they beat them and win the Big Ten. And then they go win a couple of games in the playoff, they get knocked out in the semifinal or the national title game. That’s a bust?...

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s a bust if they go 10-2 and then they are one and done in the playoffs, because you expect more from this group than what they achieved last year. Yeah, I could grant you that that would be disappointing. Bust? I don’t know, I think it’s disrespectful for how hard it is,” Josh Pate said (1:11).

Ad

Ad

Penn State has been knocking on the national championship door for years, but they’ve struggled to beat top competition. Last season was the latest example. The Nittany Lions went 13-3, but lost three of four against top 10 opponents and had a 0-3 record versus top five teams, including a semifinal loss to Notre Dame.

James Franklin’s squad will get some key contributors back in 2025. These include quarterback Drew Allar, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and defensive back AJ Harris.

Ad

The insider would rather see the Nittany Lions winning some games against some of the best schools in college football to determine their level of success in 2025.

“To me, what I want to see them do is win a game as an underdog. That means, beat Ohio State. They got a great shot against Oregon … They got three games they should win and then they’ve got Oregon at home.

Ad

“Oregon’s replacing a ton of production and they have to go all the way over to State College … I’ll tell you the one I’d really love. See that game at Ohio State, November first? Win that game. You win that game and you’ve bought a lot of equity with me,” Josh Pate said.

Ad

Penn State will open the season on Aug. 30 against the Nevada Wolfpack.

James Franklin praises Penn State QB Drew Allar

One of the main reasons Penn State is considered a frontrunner for the national title is the return of quarterback Drew Allar. After leading the team to the CFP semifinals last year, Allar is considered one of the best in the nation entering 2025.

Ad

Coach James Franklin gave Allar his flowers while addressing the press on Tuesday.

“The thing that's exciting about Drew, he may be 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, but he has a lot of growth and development. He's a young kid. He has taken significant steps every single year as you guys, I think, are aware. He puts in a ton of time and knows how to prepare the right way both mentally and physically,” James Franklin said.

Allar passed for 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season. He will look to take the next step this fall, leading Penn State to a national title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback