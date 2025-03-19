College Football Analyst sheds light on Ohio State's "Inexperience" going into next season 

ESPN's Greg McElroy has one area of concern for the reigning champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, in the upcoming 2025 season: Inexperience. McElroy isn't worried about Ohio State's sheer talent in its roster, as he points out the school always excels in this area. His preoccupation, in this case, is about the lack of experienced players in several positions going into 2025.

During Wednesday's episode of "Always College Football with Greg McElroy," he said:

"They're going to be outrageously talented, they always are. That should come as no surprise, Ohio State seldom takes a backseat to anybody when it comes to top-tier talent on the roster. But they will be really inexperienced in a bunch of different places. Will that inexperience factor in whatsoever to their performance and consistency on a regular basis? I'll be curious to find that out." [2:15]

Although players like Carson Hinzman, Luke Montgomery, Tegra Tshabola, Caleb Downs, James Peoples, and C.J. Hicks are returning, a bunch of veterans indeed left the school after the national title win. Crucially, whoever ends up being the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes will be someone who isn't a consummated starter.

Lincoln Kienholz just finished his sophomore year as a redshirt, Julian Sayin is coming off his true freshman year, and Tavien St. Clair just recently enrolled at the school. Crucially, none has started one game yet in their college football careers.

Ohio State RB glad of comparisons with Buckeyes legend but wants to be his own man

Another position in which Ohio State will have an inexperienced player coming to the forefront is at running back. With Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson going to the NFL, James Peoples is expected to become the Buckeyes' No. 1 halfback.

Some analysts have already drawn comparisons between Peoples and the Buckeyes legend J.K. Dobbins. While the player is flattered by the comparison, he wants to be his own type of running back:

"I do [think it's accurate]," Peoples told reporters during spring practice. "I grew up watching J.K. I grew up an Ohio State fan. There are similarities in our games, but of course, I am my own back."

Peoples is a former four-star recruit out of San Antonio, Texas, who is about to enter his sophomore year. He was ranked as the No. 7 running back in the class of 2024 according to 247Sports.

