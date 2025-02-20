College football analysts shed light on Jackson Arnold's transfer to Auburn

Hugh Freeze has a new quarterback at Auburn, as Jackson Arnold transferred in from Oklahoma last December. While as a transfer, he was rated a four-star, he was a five-star recruit and the fourth-best quarterback in the class of 2023.

According to ESPN's Rece Davis, Arnold's arrival at the Alabama school could end up being an interesting development:

"I think the guy that left Oklahoma is pretty compelling because I would say maybe not to the extent that Venables and Oklahoma are at a crossroads, but one might say the same for Hugh Freeze and Auburn with Jackson Arnold going there," Davis said on Tuesday's edition of the College GameDay Podcast. "I think that's pretty compelling."

Jackson Arnold is expected to take over the starting job for the Tigers after quarterback Payton Thorne finished his college career.

Greg McElroy is doubtful Jackson Arnold can cut it at Auburn

Not everyone shares Rece Davis's positive analysis of the situation at Auburn. Another ESPN analyst, former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, is more doubtful that Arnold has what it takes to cut it at Auburn:

“I think he is damaged right now,” McElroy said on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. “No one can deny that. He was absolutely a damaged player last year, and it is going to take a little while to get things rolling. We have seen this before. We have seen this in the NFL.

"It happens, and it isn’t the first time it will happen, and it won’t be the last. Can you avoid the critical mistake that puts you on the bench to begin with? I don’t know the answer to that, and that’s what we are going to find out with Jackson Arnold.”

Arnold played 10 games (starting nine) for the Sooners in 2024. He recorded 1421 passing yards, with 12 touchdown passes and three interceptions in 2024. His QBR was a very low 47.8, which ranked 91st among all signal-callers in the nation.

