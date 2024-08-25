"College Football Back!": Trae Young, Jalen Ramsey react to Georgia Tech's upset over Florida State

The 2024 college football season started with lots of excitement on Saturday after Georgia Tech staged an upset against Florida State in Dublin, Ireland. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Seminoles 24-21 with a walk-off field goal in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

Florida State, undefeated in the regular season in 2023, was seen as the overwhelming favorite for the matchup. However, Georgia Tech, which has experienced a resurgence since Brent Key took over last season showed fans a glimpse of what to expect this season.

There's been a lot of reactions to the game among fans, including big names like Trae Young and Jalen Ramsey, as it's a big sign that college football is back.

Here's a look at the reaction from the popular names:

Mike Norvell gives credit to Georgia Tech

Florida State coach Mike Norvell commended the Georgia Tech team following the season-opening upset on Saturday. In his post-game press conference at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Norvell cited the brilliance of the Yellow Jackets in certain aspects of the game.

He said:

“Starting off, you have to give credits to Georgia Tech. A hard-fought game. I thought they did a really good job offensively, extending drives, they owned the ball. It was a game with no turnovers and very few penalties, it was really a pretty clean game in that regard.”

The game marked the first time since 2015 that the Yellow Jackets secured a game-winning score as time expired. This was ironically against the Seminoles when Lance Austin's 78-yard return of a blocked field goal for a touchdown to seal a 22-16 “Miracle on Techwood Drive” win.

Brent Key excited about the win

The Yellow Jacket coach Brent Key expressed his excitement about the win against Florida State in his press conference session on Saturday. The win takes the team to 5-0 against ranked ACC opponents since he took over the program in 2023.

“I'm happy for Georgia Tech, the fans, the alumni and everybody out there that came to support us here. It was a special game for the ACC, It was really a good game in the league," Brent Key said.

The win also gives the team a perfect record in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, moving to 2-0. The Yellow Jackets defeated Boston College 17-14 in their first appearance in 2016, a game that was also won with a final-minute touchdown by Dredrick Mills.

