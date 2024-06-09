College football Hall of Famer Doug Porter dies at 94, exploring legendary HBCU coach's career achievements

Doug Porter, the legendary college football coach, passed away on Sunday. He was 94. Porter was a longtime coach of Historically Black Universities and was the oldest member of the College Football Hall of Fame.

Porter was the head coach of Mississippi Valley State and Howard before coaching Fort Valley State for nearly 20 seasons.

During his time at Fort Valley, he led the program to four Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championships - in 1982, 1983, 1991, and 1992.

During the 1982 season, he coached Fort Valley in the Division II post-season tournament but failed to advance past the first round. This was his only appearance in the post-season.

His time with Fort Valley ended with a record of 104 wins, 70 losses, and three ties, and his legacy in the program will be felt forever. Former Fort Valley player Jeffery Palmer who played under Porter paid tribute to his former coach, saying:

"He left a lasting impact on not only his players, but all students, faculty, staff, and alumni.”

Archie Manning also paid his tributes:

"Doug Porter was a remarkable person, crafting an impressive career in coaching and athletics administration among the HBCU ranks. A great football mind, he was a top-flight recruiter who cared deeply about his players and put them in a position to succeed.”

Doug Porter's career highlights

Doug Porter played college football for Xavier University at Louisiana, a Historically Black University during the 1950s. After this, he served in the US Army between 1951-1954.

Porter entered coaching after leaving the military, being an assistant coach for his alma mater before departing for Mississippi Valley State in 1960.

While here, Porter served as both the head coach of the football program and as the school's athletic director. He would repeat these dual roles during his time in charge at Fort Valley.

His record at Mississippi Valley State was 21-19, but he did have the honor of coaching Deacon Jones, one of the most successful defensive ends in NFL history. 20 years later, the school would produce another star in Jerry Rice.

After leaving Mississippi Valley, Porter coached the Howard Bisons and led the team to the Orange Blossom Classic in his first season. The team would not have much success during the rest of his time with the Bisons, and Porter would leave with a record of 30-21-2.

Porter then joined Fort Valley, the program that he would be associated with for the next 20 years.

Doug Porter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2008. His contribution to the advancement of athletics in Historically Black Universities and Colleges will be fondly remembered.