College football HC invites Tennessee to spring game after Nebraska cancels spectacle

The Tennessee Volunteers and Nebraska Cornhuskers were scheduled to participate in a two-game series with each other in 2026 (in Lincoln) and 2027 (in Knoxville). However, on Friday it was reported by insider Pete Thamel that the games were canceled.

"A driver of the move was Nebraska wanting eight home games in 2027 when they expected reduced stadium capacity because of renovations," Thamel said.

The report made it sound like the teams were agreeing to cancel their two games. However, that was quickly refuted by Tennessee's athletic director Danny White. He said on X that the Volunteers are not canceling the series, and instead, it was the Cornhuskers who made the decision.

"Correction: Tennessee is not canceling this series. Nebraska did. We are very disappointed that they didn’t want to play these games, especially this close to 2026," White wrote.

With the games getting canceled so close to the start date, it leaves the Volunteers in a bad spot. They need to find a replacement on short notice, which could be challenging. However, they already have an invitation as South Florida Bulls head coach Alex Golesh invited the Volunteers to the Bay on X.

"Sup AD Danny White. Come to the Bay," he wrote.

If the Volunteers accept, they get to practice against a team they do not play often. Additionally, the travel from Tennessee to Florida is not a big deal, making it an appealing option for the players.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announces three coaching staff changes ahead of spring practices

Coach Josh Heupel has been busy this offseason. With spring practices on the horizon, Heupel made three changes to his coaching staff.

Heupel released a statement on Tuesday:

"We are excited about the cohesiveness of our coaching staff. Chop and Evan understand the culture and standard of excellence that we have built here over the past four years. Both have strong relationships with our players, and it will make for a seamless transition as we get ready for spring practice. Chop has been a valuable part of our recruiting efforts."

Levorn Harbin will be in charge of the outside linebackers, Evan Crabtree will be the new special teams coordinator and John Bonamego will be the new assistant special teams coach.

