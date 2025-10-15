College Football Heisman odds (Week 8): Carson Beck, Ty Simpson lead the rally while Arch Manning misses top 10

Modified Oct 15, 2025 15:43 GMT
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (left) and Alabama QB Ty Simpson (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (left) and Alabama QB Ty Simpson (right) (Image Source: IMAGN)

Miami quarterback Carson Beck continues to be at the top of BetMGM's College Football Heisman Trophy odds, but his Alabama counterpart, Ty Simpson, has made it a dead-heat, heading to Week 8 of action this weekend.

Beck and Simpson have similar odds of winning the prestigious prize at +350 each. The Miami signal-caller maintained his grip on the top spot, but betting experts lowered his odds from +500 the previous week.

On the other hand, Alabama's Simpson climbed from joint third-best last week at +800 to a tie for first at +350.

Beck and Simpson lead the 12 players with at least +3000 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy, according to BetMGM's data.

Meanwhile, preseason favorite Arch Manning of Texas was put out of contention by the oddsmakers, who reduced the list of players in contention for the annual individual award from 17 to 12 (per On3).

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza moved up to third at +500 from +1300 last week. Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was the only non-QB Heisman Trophy favorite at +1400 (from +800 before Week 7 action).

Smith's teammate Julian Sayin kept his line at +1500, good for fifth, while Oregon QB Dante Moore saw his +700 odds last week pulled down to +1700 by his lackluster game against Indiana last Saturday.

BetMGM posted Ole Miss signal caller Trinidad Chambliss and Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed at +2000 while USC's Jaden Maiava was close behind at +2200.

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton has +2500 odds of winning the Heisman Trophy, while Joey Aguilar (Tennessee) and CJ Carr (Notre Dame) round out the list at +3000.

Heisman Trophy top favorites Carson Beck, Ty Simpson face tough Week 8 assignments

Miami quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama's Ty Simpson are in for a tough schedule this weekend. They aim to keep their Heisman Trophy stock intact going into the second half of the college football season.

Beck and the No. 2 Hurricanes (5-0, 1-0 in ACC) take on Louisville (4-1, 1-1 in ACC) on Friday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Coral Gables, Florida. On the other hand, Simpson and the No. 6 Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0 in SEC) will have their hands full against No. 11 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 in SEC) on Saturday.

Beck, who has 1,213 passing yards at a 73.4% completion rate with 11 touchdowns, will face Miller Moss, who has passed for 1,358 yards with 7 TDs and 4 INTs.

The game also features premier running backs in Mark Fletcher Jr of Miami and Isaac Brown of Louisville. Fletcher has 428 rushing yards and five TDs, while Brown has 334 yards and three TDs.

Wide receivers Chris Bell and Malachi Toney lead Louisville and Miami in receiving yards at 502 and 375 yards, respectively.

Meanwhile, Simpson (1,678 yards, 16 TD, 1 INT) looks to beat Tennessee counterpart Joey Aguilar, who has passed for 1,680 yards with 14 TDs and 5 INTs. Expect a shootout between two of the best SEC quarterbacks this season, with Simpson and Aguilar looking to improve their Heisman Trophy lines after Week 8 of play.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

Edited by Geoff
