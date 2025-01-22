College football insider questions feasibility of CFB Calendar after Ohio State vs Notre Dame reports decreased viewership

College football insider Thomas Goldkamp has raised concerns about the decrease in viewership for this year's national championship game between Ohio State vs. Notre Dame. Goldkamp also took a dig at the scheduling for this year's CFP final game, which was held on a Monday night.

He retweeted On3's post on X (formerly Twitter) and said:

"Down YoY with two of the biggest brands in the sport. Got to wonder how soon talks to pull the college football calendar forward will start to happen," Goldkamp posted.

The Buckeyes victory on Monday averaged 22.1 million viewers per ESPN. Although it was the most-watched game of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, fewer fans tuned in to watch it this year.

In comparison, last year’s national championship between Washington and Michigan, which the Wolverines won, averaged 25.05 million viewers.

One of the many reasons for the decreased viewership of this year's national title game could be that it was held on a Monday night rather than a weekend night.

Another reason could have been that citizens tuned in to watch President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Although the game kicked off a few hours after the ceremony, coverage continued throughout the day.

Furthermore, the impact of the NFL's divisional round games over the weekend could also have contributed to the decreased viewership of the college football playoff final.

Joel Klatt believes the College Football Playoff final should always be held on New Year's Day

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt gave his thoughts on the NCAA's scheduling of the national championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame. (Credits: IMAGN)

Around half an hour before the 2025 national championship game kicked off, Joel Klatt slammed the NCAA for the scheduling of the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame clash on X (formerly Twitter). The Fox Sports analyst was not pleased that the championship game took place on a Monday night rather than a weekend night.

"This is supposed to be the pinnacle of our sport...The destination for every player, coach, and fan...yet somebody decided that playing the National Championship on a Monday night deep into the NFL playoffs was a good idea...the mismanagement of CFB has been egregious." Klatt tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Klatt urged the NCAA always to host the CFP final on New Year's Day every year.

