College football insider reveals destination for 2027 CFP national championship

Add Las Vegas to the list of CFP National Championship Game venues.

College football insider Brett McMurphy confirmed that the 2027 title game will be played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This will be the first time the game will be held in Nevada and will be played on Jan. 25, 2027.

"Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can't think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027,” said Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff.

Besides the 2027 event, New Orleans (2028) and Miami (2030) are expected to serve as host cities. Dallas was scheduled to host the game in 2029, however, because of a scheduling conflict, the game will now be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The next CFP Championship Game will be played at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on Jan. 19, 2026. Miami will become the second city to host multiple CFP Championship Games. After hosting this season's title game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Atlanta became the first.

The College Football Playoff Championship Game has been played every year since the 2014 season when it took over for the Bowl Championship Series and became the deciding system for the college football national championship.

Report: SEC and Big Ten ADs discussing changes to CFP

Ohio State beat Notre Dame in the latest CFP National Championship Game. - Source: Imagn

SEC and Big Ten athletic directors will meet on Feb. 19 to discuss, among other things, drastic changes to the playoff structure, Yahoo Sports reported.

Both conferences could propose a new 14-team playoff format that would ensure the SEC and Big Ten of having four teams in the postseason elimination tournament.

The format is a tweak to a previous suggestion made by the Big Ten and it would have four automatic qualifiers for the Big Ten and SEC, two each for the Big 12 and ACC, one for the best conference champion from the Group of Five, and another at-large berth, initially intended for Notre Dame or the next top-ranked team.

The system would increase the power of the SEC and Big Ten, while also landing a blow to the selection committee.

The current bowl agreement expires after the 2025 season, opening the door to sweeping changes in the college football postseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback