College Football Insider takes a bold stance on Carson Beck’s future in Miami

College football insider Greg McElroy has a lot of faith in Miami quarterback Carson Beck heading into the 2025 season. McElroy took to his podcast "Always College Football" on Thursday to offer his take on what to expect from Beck's transfer to the Hurricanes.

Ad

Beck announced his decision to transfer to the University of Miami in January. This was after the 23-year-old had been with the Georgia Bulldogs football program since 2020. Speaking on his podcast this morning, McElroy said he believes Beck is an extremely talented quarterback, but he needs the right pieces around him to succeed.

If Beck has the right personnel around him, McElroy believes Beck could take the Hurricanes into national championship contention. Check it out here below (at the 24:37 mark):

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

"Carson Beck is really talented. Will he need to bounce back? Yes. Will he need to showcase mental toughness? Yes. Will he need to showcase leadership? Yes. All those things are true. But it's not about talent with him.

"It's about the supporting cast and if the guys around him play well, much better than the guys around him played last year, he can lead this team to an ACC title, and he can lead this team to the college football playoff."

Ad

He continued:

"He might even be able, depending on how good his defense can become, might even be able to lead this team into becoming a national championship contender. But, Carson Beck, I expect a big bounce-back season from him in general."

Beck just wrapped up a season in which he threw for 3,485 yards, 28 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He helped the Bulldogs amass a record of 11-3 and capture the SEC Championship. Georgia managed to make the College Football Playoff tournament but was defeated by Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

Ad

Carson Beck takes over for NFL-bound Cam Ward in Miami

Syndication: Florida Times-Union - Source: Imagn

The Hurricanes will certainly be thankful for the help at signal-caller from Beck in 2025 after losing Cam Ward. Ward was arguably the best quarterback in the nation last season and has since declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Ward is currently projected to be the first quarterback taken off the board next month by many draft analysts.

Ad

Losing a player of Ward's caliber at the most important position in football will certainly be a big loss for Miami. However, the team is replacing him with a signal-caller in Beck who has just as much potential to take the team to its first national championship since 2002.

It will be interesting to see if Carson Beck performs even better on the stats sheet with a change of scenery in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Miami FL Hurricanes Fan? Check out the latest FL Hurricanes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.