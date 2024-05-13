College football national championship game heads to Sin City Las Vegas in 2027: Reports

The College Football Playoff national championship game has been one of the premier sporting events on the sports calendar and switches its neutral site location on an annual basis. However, the 2027 national championship game for the 2026 season has reportedly found its home.

The Action Network's Brett McMurphy reported on Monday that Las Vegas will be the host of the 2027 CFP national championship game at Allegiant Stadium.

"Las Vegas will host the 2027 College Football Playoff title game," McMurphy reported. "Supposedly, nothing is ever a 'lock,' but Las Vegas is a 'lock' to host the 2027 game. It is a done deal. The College Football Playoff has been wanting to get to Vegas for years. We'll finally get our wish." h/t The Spun

Allegiant Stadium is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders as well as playing host to Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. With the CFP expanding its playoff format and the sports world wanting to embrace the major city of Las Vegas, aka "Sin City," this pairing makes a lot of sense.

There has been no date officially announced as of this writing as well.

Where will the next few College Football Playoff national championships be located?

The College Football Playoff does a good job of scheduling the location a few years in advance, so we already know where the next few national championship games are going to be played.

The 2025 national championship game will be played on Jan. 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The 2026 national championship game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, with a date not yet made public.

With the CFP national championships being played in major stadiums across the continental United States, it will be interesting to see where they want to go next. With the southeastern portion of the United States being used for 2025 and 2026, it will be interesting to see if the decision-makers for the location of the national championship game will decide on a different geographical location.

There are a lot of options, but it is difficult due to the weather to have it in some colder cities like Chicago or Green Bay, where there are NFL facilities in colder climates.