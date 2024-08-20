College football playoff predictions: 3 SEC teams that could make 12-team CFP in 2024

The College Football Playoff is expanding to 12 teams for the 2024 season. The 12 teams will be formed from the five highest-ranked conference champions, followed by the seven highest-ranked teams.

With the 2024 college football season set to begin this weekend, here are three Southeastern Conference teams that could make the 12-team playoff.

3 SEC teams that could make 12-team CFP in 2024

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1. Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs are the No. 1-ranked team in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, and all signs point to Georgia being one of the teams in the College Football Playoff.

The Bulldogs are the favorites to win the national championship and are -600 to make the College Football Playoff, which implies an 85.7% chance of making the playoffs.

Trending

The Bulldogs open their 2024 season in Atlanta against the Clemson Tigers.

#2. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Alabama Crimson Tide should also be in the College Football Playoff in 2024.

Alabama made last year's four-team playoffs and entering the season, the Crimson Tide are -110 to make the playoffs, which implies a 52.4% chance of it happening.

Alabama has a new coach in Kalen DeBoer so there is some intrigue into how the Crimson Tide would do.

Alabama will open its 2024 season on Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky.

#3. Texas Longhorns

Texas is in its first season in the SEC (IMAGN)

The Texas Longhorns, who won the Big 12 last season, are now in the SEC. Texas has Quinn Ewers back at quarterback, which gives the Longhorns a great chance of making the playoffs.

Texas has odds of -230 to make the playoffs, which implies a 70.1% chance of making the postseason. The Longhorns also have the second-best odds of winning the SEC, only trailing Georgia.

Texas will open its 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against Colorado State. The Longhorns have notable games against Michigan, Oklahoma, Georgia and Texas A&M.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.