College Football Playoff Ranking 2023: Texas & Alabama leap Florida State and Georgia 

The final College Football Playoff rankings have officially come out and this is something that caught a lot of people off guard. Four teams have shown the ability to step up and get one step closer to their goal of winning a national championship.

Which teams are going to be continuing their journey and which ones are disappointed in the College Football Playoff committee ending their chance to hoist the national championship trophy?

Final College Football Playoff rankings

The final College Football Playoff rankings give us the top six programs. The college football playoff has been released and the top six teams have been announced. Below is the final rankings to determine the CFP semifinals.

This is the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff that a team went undefeated, won the conference championship and did not make the top four teams. This is also the final season that the four-team playoff will be happening, as the sport is transitioning to a 12-team playoff format instead.

The top four in the final College Football Playoff rankings

The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are the Michigan Wolverines, Washington Cougars, Texas Longhorns and Alabama Crimson Tide. This is going to be a very interesting situation, as the Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Bulldogs are going to feel slighted in different situations.

The Seminoles' slight we discussed earlier but the Georgia Bulldogs are going from the top of the nation, having won 29 consecutive games, to now losing the SEC Championship Game to Alabama and dropping all the way down to sixth.

The college football playoff games solidify two of the New Year's Six bowl games. The other four bowl games will solidify over the course of the next week or two. Expect to see the Bulldogs and the Crimson Tide both find themselves in separate New Year's Six bowl games.

Playoff Matchups

The College Football Playoff rankings have the top four teams in the country going up against one another. The committee decided the Michigan Wolverines vs. Alabama Crimson Tide will be one of the semifinal games, while the Washington Huskies vs. Texas Longhorns are in the other semifinal game.

The two winners of those games will compete in the national championship game to determine the new champion, as the Georgia Bulldogs are not in the college Football Playoff.