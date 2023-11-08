College Football Playoff rankings: How did the second CFP rankings play out?

The second College Football Playoff rankings were released on Tuesday. While there have been plenty of complaints about the AP Poll, there have also been plenty of questions about how the College Football Playoff selection committee would view things in a postseason race that is more crowded than usual.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

2. Georgia Bulldogs

3. Michigan Wolverines

4. Florida State Seminoles

5. Washington Huskies

6. Oregon Ducks

7. Texas Longhorns

8. Alabama Crimson Tide

9. Ole Miss Rebels

10. Penn State Nittany Lions

11. Louisville Cardinals

12. Oregon State Beavers

13. Tennessee Volunteers

14. Missouri Tigers

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys

16. Kansas Jayhawks

17. Oklahoma Sooners

18. Utah Utes

19. LSU Tigers

20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

21. Arizona Wildcats

22. Iowa Hawkeyes

23. Tulane Green Wave

24. North Carolina Tar Heels

25. Kansas State Wildcats

While there are some differences with the Week 11 poll, particularly with the Buckeyes landing in the top spot, 23 of the 25 ranked teams were ranked in both polls.

The James Madison Dukes, who are 9-0 and placed 21st in the AP Poll, as well as the Libert Flames, who are 9-0 and 25th in the AP Poll, are the only two teams missing from the CFP rankings. The committee instead ranked the Iowa Hawkeyes and Kansas State Wildcats.

How did the College Football Playoff selection committee handle this week's rankings?

The College Football Playoff selection committee has a tough job this year as there hasn't been any team to separate themselves from the pack.

College Football Playoff selection committee chair Boo Corrigan discussed the rankings, stating:

"You want as many opinions, as you can, to come out to what we think is the right answer. We're in Week 10 right now, and based on Week 10, we're making what we feel are the best decisions."

Corrigan reiterated his comments from last week's rankings show, noting that the ongoing investigation into the Michigan Wolverines is not an issue that the selection committee needs to handle, labeling it as an NCAA issue.

The rankings will be updated at 7 p.m. EST every Tuesday for the next three weeks, with the exception of next week's rankings, which will be updated at 9 p.m. EST. The final rankings, which will determine the four teams to reach the postseason, will be revealed on Sunday, December 3 at 12 p.m. EST.