Big Ten college football analyst Craig Shemon doesn't think Ohio State and Michigan matters anymore.

Ohio State vs Michigan is arguably the biggest rivalry in college football. The game used to decide which team would go to the Big Ten championship game, and likely the college football playoffs.

However, with the Big Ten expanding and having just one conference, no more divisions, and the playoff also growing, Shemon says Ohio State vs Michigan no longer matters.

"We are probably going to learn we are jumping to 14 or even maybe 16 (playoff teams)," Shemon said at 1:20. "That is the only question, will it be 14 or 16, we are going to add more. That is absolutely ruining the averaging weekend in college football, even the big ones. So, I'll explain. When these two plays the last weekend in November, historically it meant everything. It usually determined a Big Ten championship, it usually determined who went to the Rose Bowl, and if a coach got to keep his job...

"It was everything, not only was it the best rivalry in college football, you can argue it was the biggest rivalry in all of sports. It was the biggest game of the year... All the games will determine who will be the home team on a neutral field the following week in a Big Ten championship game," Shemon added. "With the new system, it could be reduced to who wears the home jersey in the Big Ten championship game... College football powers are destroying it."

Shemon made a good point that if Michigan and Ohio State enter the rivalry game undefeated, all it will determine is the home the following week in the Big Ten championship game at a neutral site. It also takes away from the winner as these teams could meet thrice a season.

Michigan's new OC looking forward to Ohio State rivalry

Despite Shemon thinking the rivalry has lost some luster, new Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

Lindsey was the North Carolina Tar Heels OC but moved on to take the job with the Wolverines.

"And as a coach, you really better kind of focus on that as much as anything, but you can tell, you can feel the juice here though," Lindsey said, via SI. "I mean, it's one of those things important to our place here, and our guys. I's been a lot of fun hearing them talk about those different things. But at the end of the day, right now our focus is on our team, but that time will come. It'll be a lot of fun."

The Wolverines have won four straight against Ohio State.

