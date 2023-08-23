College football predictions for 2023 New Year's Six bowl games, CFP semifinals and national championship

The 2023 college football season is set to kick off this weekend, with 14 teams taking the field.

The No. 6-ranked USC Trojans and No. 13-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish are the only two teams in the preseason AP poll that are set to open their season this weekend. Both teams have hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff in the 10th and final year that the postseason tournament will feature four teams.

The Alabama Crimson Tide, Clemson Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs and Ohio State Buckeyes have dominated the postseason format in recent years. However, there are several contenders in 2023.

Take a look at our predictions for the College Football Playoff, as well as the New Year's Six bowl games.

New Year's Six predictions

Cotton Bowl Classic: Texas Longhorns vs. USC Trojans

The Texas Longhorns will enter the season ranked 11th in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked 25th. They will be counting on quarterback Quinn Ewers, the top-ranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, to take a big step forward, which many have predicted he will.

The USC Trojans will enter the season ranked sixth in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked 12th. They will look for another big season out of 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

Peach Bowl: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Washington Huskies

The Penn State Nittany Lions will enter the season ranked seventh in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked seventh. They will need to figure out a way to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines.

The Washington Huskies will enter the season ranked 10th in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked eighth. They will look for another big season out of Michael Penix Jr., who led them to the nation's top-ranked offense last season.

Orange Bowl: Florida State Seminoles vs. Michigan Wolverines

The Florida State Seminoles will enter the season ranked eighth in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked 11th. They will need to figure out a way to beat the Clemson Tigers after upgrading their defensive line via the transfer portal.

The Michigan Wolverines will enter the season ranked second in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked third. They will look to reach the College Football Playoff for the third consecutive season.

Fiesta Bowl: Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. LSU Tigers

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will enter the season ranked 13th in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked 18th. They significantly improved the quarterback position, but will face difficult opponents in the Ohio State Buckeyes and Clemson Tigers.

The LSU Tigers will enter the season ranked fifth in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked 16th. They will look for another big season from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal Game): Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers

The Ohio State Buckeyes will enter the season ranked third in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked fourth. Despite uncertainty at the quarterback position, the Buckeyes have a stacked roster.

The Clemson Tigers will enter the season ranked ninth in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked 13th. They will look for five-star quarterback prospect Cade Klubnik to have a big season after handing him the keys.

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinal Game): Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

The Georgia Bulldogs will enter the season ranked first in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked first. They will look to win their third consecutive title.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will enter the season ranked fourth in the AP Poll after finishing last season ranked fifth. They will look to bounce back after missing the postseason for just the second time in nine years.

College Football Playoff National Championship predictions

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Georgia Bulldogs

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Georgia Bulldogs played one of the most thrilling games of the college football season in last year's postseason. While both teams will have new faces under center in 2023, look for them to meet once again, this time for the title.