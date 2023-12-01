College football rivalry game's ticket demand shoots up, leaving behind Taylor Swift's concert, claims Patriots owner Robert Kraft: Army vs Navy

The Army vs Navy game is one of the most awaited rivalries in the college football season.

Despite the service schools faltering to sporting irrelevance in recent years (they do come back to live from time to time, as the Falcons season proves), the clash between West Point and Annapolis is always popular.

Members of the brass from both branches always attend the game, with even the President of the United States not being a rare sight.

Considering the same, it's no surprise that the ticket demand for the game is rather high.

This year, the game is being held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots and Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft had some revelations about the level of demand they're getting:

"I can tell you that the ticket demand for this game is greater than any AFC Championship Game that we’ve hosted here, greater than Taylor Swift, greater than anything else we’ve ever seen, so, this next week is just gonna be so exciting"

Gover Maura Haley (D-MA) pitched in her thoughts in the run-up to the game on what having the game on her state meant:

"Certainly, the Army vs Navy Game is a huge win for our state, so we’re really, really excited about that. We also think it’s really exciting that it is happening here in New England."

The Governor also confirmed that 50,000 tickets had been bought by out-of-state fans as of Wednesday.

That's no surprise, considering both West Point and Annapolis have some of the most varied and geographically widespread alumnus corp in the nation, given the nature of their graduates' professions.

Army vs Navy: Who's the favorite?

The Navy Midshipmen are slight favorites by 2.5 points over the Army Black Knights.

To be clear, neither school had a good season. sharing the same regular season record of 5-6. The Midshipmen had a conference record of 4-4, which landed them seventh in the American Athletic Conference. The Black Knights, meanwhile, are an independent school not affiliated with any conference.

However, that has never made the Army vs Navy game any less exciting, with both schools fighting for the honor of winning the century-old rivalry.