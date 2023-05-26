College football schedule rankings: Top 5 NCAAF programs with the toughest 2023 schedule

The college football season is slowly approaching as the opening slate of games is just three months away. While some teams will face a less challenging schedule, some teams will face a much tougher road in 2023, particularly in the SEC.

Here's a look at five teams with the toughest schedules next season.

#1 South Carolina Gamecocks - SEC

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the 2022 season, their second under head coach Shane Beamer, with an 8-5 record. South Carolina's opponents combined to have a 103-53 record last season, the best in the nation.

The Gamecocks will once again face a challenging SEC schedule, headlined by road games against the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies. Their out-of-conference schedule is not much easier as they will face the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels.

#2 Michigan State Spartans - Big Ten

The Michigan State Spartans finished the 2022 season, their third under head coach Mel Tucker, with a 5-7 record. Michigan State's opponents combined to finish 96-57.

The Spartans will face a tough Big Ten schedule that includes the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions, all of whom won at least 11 games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule is highlighted by a matchup with the Washington Huskies, who also won 11 games in 2022.

#3 West Virginia Mountaineers - Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the 2022 season, their fourth under head coach Neal Brown, with a 5-7 record. West Virginia's opponents had a combined 98-59 record.

The Mountaineers Big 12 schedule is headlined by matchups with the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders. They will face a tough out-of-conference schedule that includes the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Houston Cougars, and BYU Cougars.

#4 Ole Miss Rebels - SEC

The Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2022 season, their third under head coach Lane Kiffin, with an 8-5 record. Ole Miss' opponents had a combined 95-58 record.

The Rebels SEC schedule features tough matchups with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers, all of whom won at least ten games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule is headlined by a road matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who finished with 12 wins in 2022.

#5 Missouri Tigers - SEC

The Missouri Tigers finished the 2022 season, their third under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, with a 6-7 record. Missouri's opponents finished with a combined 97-60 record.

The Tigers SEC schedule features the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers, who each won at least ten games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule will pit them against the 10-win Kansas State Wildcats.

Poll : 0 votes