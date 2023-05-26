Create

College football schedule rankings: Top 5 NCAAF programs with the toughest 2023 schedule

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified May 26, 2023 16:38 IST
South Carolina v Florida
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer

The college football season is slowly approaching as the opening slate of games is just three months away. While some teams will face a less challenging schedule, some teams will face a much tougher road in 2023, particularly in the SEC.

Here's a look at five teams with the toughest schedules next season.

#1 South Carolina Gamecocks - SEC

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished the 2022 season, their second under head coach Shane Beamer, with an 8-5 record. South Carolina's opponents combined to have a 103-53 record last season, the best in the nation.

The Gamecocks will once again face a challenging SEC schedule, headlined by road games against the Georgia Bulldogs, Tennessee Volunteers, and Texas A&M Aggies. Their out-of-conference schedule is not much easier as they will face the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels.

#2 Michigan State Spartans - Big Ten

The Michigan State Spartans finished the 2022 season, their third under head coach Mel Tucker, with a 5-7 record. Michigan State's opponents combined to finish 96-57.

The Spartans will face a tough Big Ten schedule that includes the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Penn State Nittany Lions, all of whom won at least 11 games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule is highlighted by a matchup with the Washington Huskies, who also won 11 games in 2022.

#3 West Virginia Mountaineers - Big 12

The West Virginia Mountaineers finished the 2022 season, their fourth under head coach Neal Brown, with a 5-7 record. West Virginia's opponents had a combined 98-59 record.

The Mountaineers Big 12 schedule is headlined by matchups with the TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders. They will face a tough out-of-conference schedule that includes the Penn State Nittany Lions, Pittsburgh Panthers, Houston Cougars, and BYU Cougars.

#4 Ole Miss Rebels - SEC

The Ole Miss Rebels finished the 2022 season, their third under head coach Lane Kiffin, with an 8-5 record. Ole Miss' opponents had a combined 95-58 record.

The Rebels SEC schedule features tough matchups with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and LSU Tigers, all of whom won at least ten games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule is headlined by a road matchup with the Tulane Green Wave, who finished with 12 wins in 2022.

#5 Missouri Tigers - SEC

The Missouri Tigers finished the 2022 season, their third under head coach Eli Drinkwitz, with a 6-7 record. Missouri's opponents finished with a combined 97-60 record.

The Tigers SEC schedule features the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Tigers, and Tennessee Volunteers, who each won at least ten games last season. Their out-of-conference schedule will pit them against the 10-win Kansas State Wildcats.

