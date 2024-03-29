College football spring games schedule 2024: Time, Date, TV channels and more explored

The 2024 college football season is right around the corner, and spring games will take place next month.

With the beginning of spring games, fans can start getting excited about their favorite program and the hopes of winning a national championship.

Although the regular season doesn't kick off until August, the spring games give fans a chance to watch college football again.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football spring games schedule 2024

The full list of the college football spring games is as follows:

Saturday, April 6

Auburn - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Clemson - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

NC State - 2 p.m. (ACC Network)

Thursday, April 11

Minnesota - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, April 12

UCF - 7 p.m.

Kansas - 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Houston - 11 a.m. (ESPN+)

Boston College - 12 p.m. (ACC Network)

Ohio State - 12 p.m. (FOX)

Purdue - 12 p.m. (BTN+)

Arkansas - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Georgia - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Georgia Tech - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Florida - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Kentucky - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Tennessee - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Utah - 1 p.m.

LSU - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Penn State - 2 p.m.

Pitt - 2 p.m. (ACC Network)

USF - 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech - 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

Alabama - 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Miami (FL) - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Ole Miss - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Boise State - TBD

Cincinnati - TBD

Nevada - TBD

Thursday, April 18

Indiana - 8 p.m.

Friday, April 19

Kennesaw State - 7 p.m.

Louisville - 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Saturday, April 20

Georgia Southern - 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

Iowa State - 12 p.m.

Michigan - 12 p.m. (FOX)

Baylor - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Mississippi State - 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Notre Dame - 1 p.m. (Peacock)

Illinois - 2 p.m. (BTN)

Oklahoma - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas - 2 p.m. (Longhorn)

Texas A&M - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Texas Tech - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Virginia - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Wake Forest - 2 p.m. (ACCN)

Colorado State - 3 p.m.

North Carolina - 3 p.m.

USC - 3 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Florida State - 4 p.m. (ACC Network)

Cal - 5:30 p.m. (Pac-12 Network)

Duke - 6 p.m. (ACC Network)

Syracuse - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

South Carolina - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Iowa - TBD

Michigan State - TBD

Friday, April 26

Arizona State - 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Maryland - 12 p.m. (BTN+)

Nebraska - 12 p.m.

West Virginia - 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

TCU - 1 p.m.

Rutgers - 3 p.m. (BTN+)

Oregon - 4 p.m.

UCLA - 5 p.m.

Washington State - 6 p.m.

Colorado - TBD

Friday, May 3

Washington - 9:30 p.m.

All times in ET*

Are college football spring games televised?

Yes, some college football spring games are televised, while others are not.

For example, on April 13, Alabama's spring game will be televised on ESPN, while TCU's game on April 20 will not be broadcast to the public.

Along with games being shown on TV, plenty of others are streamed on ESPN+ and BTN+.

How many practices do college football teams get in the spring?

College football teams get a maximum of 15 on-field practices, with no more than 12 being full contact.

Along with that, players must receive one day off per week, while full contact may not occur until the third practice. Eight of the 12 contact practices can involve tackling, and no more than three of those eight may be devoted to 11-on-11 scrimmages.

Even during non-contact practices, the NCAA mandates helmets to be worn.