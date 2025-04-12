College football spring games today, Apr. 12: TV channel, streaming options and more

College football programs will round up their spring schedule with the spring game on Saturday. The annual game has witnessed many changes across different programs this year, with concerns about what could happen in the spring transfer portal.

Here's a look at the college football team's holding their spring games today:

LSU - 9:00 A.M.

LSU will have a different format for the spring game this year. Brain Kelly announced in March that the program would hold an open practice. It would be concluded with an autograph session at the Tigers stadium. It won't be a full-contact session and won't be televised.

Ohio State - 12:00 P.M.

Despite the many alterations across the landscape, Ohio State will hold its spring game in the traditional format this year. The national defending champion will also televise the game on Big Ten Network.

Alabama - 1:00 P.M.

Alabama won't hold the spring game in the traditional format this year. Kalen DeBoer has noted that it will be more of a practice session. Unlike his first A-Day in 2024, this year's edition won't be live on television.

Notre Dame - 2:00 P.M.

Notre Dame will stick to the usual format of the spring game in 2025. The Fighting Irish are keeping the system that got them to the national championship game last season. The game will be available on Peacock.

Oklahoma - 2:00 P.M.

Oklahoma will hold something quite different from the rest of college football. The Sooners will have a combine-style drill and fan engagement activities instead of a spring game or a full practice session. This won't be broadcast on any television channel.

List of spring games scheduled to be held today

Towson - 9:00 a.m.

Kentucky - 10:00 a.m.

Lehigh - 10:00 a.m.

LSU - 10:30 a.m.

McNeese - 10:45 a.m.

North Alabama - 11:00 a.m.

Youngstown State - 11:00 a.m.

Elon (scrimmage) - 11:15 a.m.

Yale (scrimmage) - 11:30 a.m.

Central Michigan - 12:00 p.m.

Cincinnati (practice) - 12:00 p.m.

Ohio State - 12:00 p.m.

Purdue - 12:00 p.m.

South Dakota State - 12:00 p.m.

Virginia - 12:00 p.m.

South Alabama - 12:20 p.m.

Alabama - 1:00 p.m.

App State - 1:00 p.m.

Auburn - 1:00 p.m.

Ball State - 1:00 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman - 1:00 pm

Florida -1:00 pm

Georgia - 1:00 pm

Georgia Tech - 1:00 p.m.

North Carolina A&T - 1:00 p.m.

Pitt - 1:00 p.m.

Tarleton State - 1:00 p.m.

Texas State - 1:00 p.m.

UTEP - 1:00 p.m.

WKU - 1:00 p.m.

James Madison - 1:30 p.m.

Central Arkansas - 2:00 p.m.

Delaware State - 2:00 p.m.

Illinois State - 2:00 p.m.

NC Central - 2:00 p.m.

Notre Dame - 2:00 p.m.

Oklahoma - 2:00 p.m.

South Dakota - 2:00 p.m.

Temple - 2:00 p.m.

Tennessee - 2:00 p.m.

Texas Southern - 2:00 p.m.

Vanderbilt - 2:00 p.m.

Western Michigan - 2:00 p.m.

Holy Cross - 3:00 p.m.

Marshall - 3:00 p.m.

Middle Tennessee - 3:00 p.m.

Southern Miss - 3:00 p.m.

Syracuse - 3:00 p.m.

Tennessee Tech - 3:00 p.m.

Troy - 3:00 p.m.

Virginia Tech - 3:00 p.m.

Weber State - 3:00 p.m.

Howard - 3:15 p.m.

Miami (FL) - 3:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M - 4:00 p.m.

Florida A&M - 4:00 p.m.

Idaho State - 4:00 p.m.

Washington State - 4:00 p.m.

California - 5:00 p.m.

East Texas A&M - 5:00 p.m.

Davidson - 6:00 p.m.

North Carolina - 6:30 p.m.

Rice - 7:00 p.m.

