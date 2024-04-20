College football spring games today, April 20: TV channel, streaming options and more

With the college football season around, teams are offering fans an early glimpse of the team before beginning their long summer of practicing. Many programs host open practices or scrimmages in the spring months in front of their fans before the upcoming season.

This Saturday will feature a full slate of teams, showing the public what they have been working on in the early offseason. Here is a look at the college football spring available to fans today, April 20.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

College football spring games today, April 20

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards

Maine spring game

Time: 10:00 a.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

Ohio spring game

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

Tulane spring game

Time: 11:00 a.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

Iowa spring game

Time: 11:45 a.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

Iowa State spring game

Time: noon EST

Tickets: free to the public

Michigan spring game

Time: noon EST

TV: FOX

Tickets: free to the public

Notre Dame spring game

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Live stream: Peacock

Tickets: Available to purchase online starting at $10. Available for free to season ticket members

Texas A&M spring game

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

TV: SECN

Live stream: ESPN+

Tickets: free to the public

Illinois spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV: BTN

Tickets: free to the public

Michigan State spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV: BTN

Live stream: BTN+

Tickets: free to the public

Mississippi State spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m.

TV: SECN

Live stream: ESPN+

Tickets: free to the public

North Dakota State spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Live stream: WDAY Xtra

Tickets: free to the public

South Dakota spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

Live stream: GoYotes.com

Tickets: free to the public

Texas spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV: Longhorn Network

Tickets: free to the public

Virginia spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ESPN+

Tickets: free to the public

Wake Forest spring game

Time: 2:00 p.m. EST

TV: ACCN

Tickets: free to the public

North Carolina spring game

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

Oregon State spring game

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

USC spring game

Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV: P12N LA

Tickets: free to the public

Boise State spring game

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Tickets: free to the public

Oklahoma spring game

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Live stream: ESPN+

Tickets: $15

Stanford spring game

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Live stream: P12N Bay Area

Tickets: free to the public

Florida State spring game

Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV: ACCN

Tickets: $10

California spring game

Time: 5:30 p.m. EST

TV: P12N

Tickets: free to the public

Duke spring game

Time: 6:00 p.m.

TV: ACCN

Tickets: free to the public

South Carolina spring game

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: SECN+

Live stream: ESPN+

Tickets: free to the public

Syracuse spring game

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV: ACCNX

Live stream: ESPN+

Tickets: free to the public

How to watch spring games today

Many spring games across college football will be streamed through ESPN+ or using the ESPN app with a valid cable subscription. Fans can also check if live streaming is available through the university's website. The defending college football champions, Michigan Wolverines, will have their spring game broadcast on national television on FOX.

Way-too-early college football top 25 rankings for 2024 season

Here is a look at the early college football top 25 rankings as programs head into the spring games and offseason practices.

#1. Georgia

#2. Alabama

#3. Texas

#4. Michigan

#5. Oregon

#6. Ohio State

#7. Ole Miss

#8. Notre Dame

#9. Washington

#10. Florida State

#11. Arizona

#12. Missouri

#13. LSU

#14. Tennessee

#15. Penn State

#16. Clemson

#17. Utah

#18. Oklahoma

#19. Oklahoma State

#20. Kansas State

#21. USC

#22. Louisville

#23. SMU

#24. Kansas

#25. Georgia Tech

Which spring games will you be keeping an eye on today? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : Will you be watching any college football spring games today? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback