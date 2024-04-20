College football spring games today, April 20: TV channel, streaming options and more

With the college football season around, teams are offering fans an early glimpse of the team before beginning their long summer of practicing. Many programs host open practices or scrimmages in the spring months in front of their fans before the upcoming season.
This Saturday will feature a full slate of teams, showing the public what they have been working on in the early offseason. Here is a look at the college football spring available to fans today, April 20.
College football spring games today, April 20
Maine spring game
- Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Ohio spring game
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Tulane spring game
- Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Iowa spring game
- Time: 11:45 a.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Iowa State spring game
- Time: noon EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Michigan spring game
- Time: noon EST
- TV: FOX
- Tickets: free to the public
Notre Dame spring game
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Live stream: Peacock
- Tickets: Available to purchase online starting at $10. Available for free to season ticket members
Texas A&M spring game
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- TV: SECN
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: free to the public
Illinois spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- TV: BTN
- Tickets: free to the public
Michigan State spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- TV: BTN
- Live stream: BTN+
- Tickets: free to the public
Mississippi State spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- TV: SECN
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: free to the public
North Dakota State spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Live stream: WDAY Xtra
- Tickets: free to the public
South Dakota spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- Live stream: GoYotes.com
- Tickets: free to the public
Texas spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- TV: Longhorn Network
- Tickets: free to the public
Virginia spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- TV: ACCNX
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: free to the public
Wake Forest spring game
- Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
- TV: ACCN
- Tickets: free to the public
North Carolina spring game
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Oregon State spring game
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
USC spring game
- Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
- TV: P12N LA
- Tickets: free to the public
Boise State spring game
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Tickets: free to the public
Oklahoma spring game
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: $15
Stanford spring game
- Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
- Live stream: P12N Bay Area
- Tickets: free to the public
Florida State spring game
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- TV: ACCN
- Tickets: $10
California spring game
- Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
- TV: P12N
- Tickets: free to the public
Duke spring game
- Time: 6:00 p.m.
- TV: ACCN
- Tickets: free to the public
South Carolina spring game
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- TV: SECN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: free to the public
Syracuse spring game
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- TV: ACCNX
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Tickets: free to the public
How to watch spring games today
Many spring games across college football will be streamed through ESPN+ or using the ESPN app with a valid cable subscription. Fans can also check if live streaming is available through the university's website. The defending college football champions, Michigan Wolverines, will have their spring game broadcast on national television on FOX.
Way-too-early college football top 25 rankings for 2024 season
Here is a look at the early college football top 25 rankings as programs head into the spring games and offseason practices.
#1. Georgia
#2. Alabama
#3. Texas
#4. Michigan
#5. Oregon
#6. Ohio State
#7. Ole Miss
#8. Notre Dame
#9. Washington
#10. Florida State
#11. Arizona
#12. Missouri
#13. LSU
#14. Tennessee
#15. Penn State
#16. Clemson
#17. Utah
#18. Oklahoma
#19. Oklahoma State
#20. Kansas State
#21. USC
#22. Louisville
#23. SMU
#24. Kansas
#25. Georgia Tech
