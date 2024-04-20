  • home icon
  • College Football
  • College football spring games today, April 20: TV channel, streaming options and more

College football spring games today, April 20: TV channel, streaming options and more

By Luke Schlumpberger
Modified Apr 20, 2024 21:17 IST
Michigan and Notre Dame are both scheduled to host their spring games today
Michigan and Notre Dame are both scheduled to host their spring games today

With the college football season around, teams are offering fans an early glimpse of the team before beginning their long summer of practicing. Many programs host open practices or scrimmages in the spring months in front of their fans before the upcoming season.

This Saturday will feature a full slate of teams, showing the public what they have been working on in the early offseason. Here is a look at the college football spring available to fans today, April 20.

College football spring games today, April 20

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards

Maine spring game

  • Time: 10:00 a.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Ohio spring game

  • Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Tulane spring game

  • Time: 11:00 a.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Iowa spring game

  • Time: 11:45 a.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Iowa State spring game

  • Time: noon EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Michigan spring game

  • Time: noon EST
  • TV: FOX
  • Tickets: free to the public

Notre Dame spring game

  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • Live stream: Peacock
  • Tickets: Available to purchase online starting at $10. Available for free to season ticket members

Texas A&M spring game

  • Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: SECN
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Tickets: free to the public

Illinois spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: BTN
  • Tickets: free to the public

Michigan State spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: BTN
  • Live stream: BTN+
  • Tickets: free to the public

Mississippi State spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m.
  • TV: SECN
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Tickets: free to the public

North Dakota State spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • Live stream: WDAY Xtra
  • Tickets: free to the public

South Dakota spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • Live stream: GoYotes.com
  • Tickets: free to the public

Texas spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: Longhorn Network
  • Tickets: free to the public

Virginia spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: ACCNX
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Tickets: free to the public

Wake Forest spring game

  • Time: 2:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: ACCN
  • Tickets: free to the public

North Carolina spring game

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Oregon State spring game

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

USC spring game

  • Time: 3:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: P12N LA
  • Tickets: free to the public

Boise State spring game

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Tickets: free to the public

Oklahoma spring game

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Tickets: $15

Stanford spring game

  • Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Live stream: P12N Bay Area
  • Tickets: free to the public

Florida State spring game

  • Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: ACCN
  • Tickets: $10

California spring game

  • Time: 5:30 p.m. EST
  • TV: P12N
  • Tickets: free to the public

Duke spring game

  • Time: 6:00 p.m.
  • TV: ACCN
  • Tickets: free to the public

South Carolina spring game

  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: SECN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Tickets: free to the public

Syracuse spring game

  • Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
  • TV: ACCNX
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Tickets: free to the public

How to watch spring games today

Many spring games across college football will be streamed through ESPN+ or using the ESPN app with a valid cable subscription. Fans can also check if live streaming is available through the university's website. The defending college football champions, Michigan Wolverines, will have their spring game broadcast on national television on FOX.

Way-too-early college football top 25 rankings for 2024 season

Here is a look at the early college football top 25 rankings as programs head into the spring games and offseason practices.

#1. Georgia

#2. Alabama

#3. Texas

#4. Michigan

#5. Oregon

#6. Ohio State

#7. Ole Miss

#8. Notre Dame

#9. Washington

#10. Florida State

#11. Arizona

#12. Missouri

#13. LSU

#14. Tennessee

#15. Penn State

#16. Clemson

#17. Utah

#18. Oklahoma

#19. Oklahoma State

#20. Kansas State

#21. USC

#22. Louisville

#23. SMU

#24. Kansas

#25. Georgia Tech

Which spring games will you be keeping an eye on today? Let us know in the comments below.

Poll : Will you be watching any college football spring games today?

Yes

No

0 votes

Quick Links

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?