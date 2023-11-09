College Football TV Ratings Week 10: Alabama regains top spot with a record viewership as Colorado dips following a terrible loss

The Week 11 college football TV ratings are here and the focus has officially shifted to the postseason as people want to see top teams face off. With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, let's take a look at the most-viewed game from Saturday's slate.

For reference, there were two games this week that surpassed the viewership of Week 10's most-watched game by more than a million people.

Ranking the most watched college football games of Week 10

#5: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State (3.76 million)

The final Bedlam Series was the fifth-most-viewed college football game of the week. This game was interesting as it was very back-and-forth throughout, as no team held more than a seven-point lead either way.

This game had a lot of interest, with it being the conclusion of the series and the Sooners heading to the SEC next season. ABC saw a 2.1 rating and had a great viewership number as a result.

#4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers (3.96 million)

With almost four million viewers for this Big Ten Conference matchup, the top-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes faced off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State did not have much in terms of passing but TreVeyon Henderson had an incredible game. With Rutgers leading 9-7 at halftime, there were questions if Ohio State would walk out victorious but they won 35-16.

#3: Washington vs. USC (4.45 million)

The shootout between Michael Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams was the most-viewed non-SEC college football game for Week 11. With 4.45 million people watching and a 2.5 rating on ABC, this was a high-scoring game.

There were 94 combined points and almost 1,100 total yards in the game so it was very interesting and intriguing for viewers to see massive plays between two incredible quarterbacks.

#2: Missouri vs. Georgia (7.00 million)

The SEC has the top two viewerships on CBS as the 12th-ranked Missouri Tigers and the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs square off.

This game was back-and-forth as Brady Cook and Carson Beck showcased why they are the top two teams in the SEC-East Division. Seven million viewers tuned into CBS with a 3.8 rating and it definitely helped draw a huge number.

#1: LSU vs. Alabama (8.82 million)

The most-viewed college football game of the week was the First Saturday in November rivalry between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide. This game was very close, as the game was tied at 21 at halftime.

The matchup between Jayden Daniels and Jalen Milroe was incredible and with Milroe running in for four touchdowns, this game was incredible and the 7:45 pm ET slot definitely helped with a 4.6 rating for CBS.