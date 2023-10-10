College Football TV Ratings Week 6: Most Watched Games of Week 6 Feat Oklahoma-Texas, Alabama-Texas A&M & More

College football is one of the most dominant things ratings-wise on Saturdays throughout the season and Week 6 was no different.

With some incredible rivalry games going on in Week 6, the ratings have officially been released. Let's dive into the top five college football games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Ranking the most watched college football games of Week 6

#5 Kentucky vs. Georgia (3.19 million)

The Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs battled in SEC action on Saturday and got the fifth-highest viewership for the week. This game was one-sided from the start as Georgia scored 34 points by halftime.

The winning streak continues for the back-to-back national champion Bulldogs. This should be interesting as this helps Georgia control their own destiny to make the SEC Championship Game. A lot of stakes but very little pushback by Kentucky here.

#4 Maryland vs. Ohio State (4.51 million)

Two undefeated teams battling in Big Ten Conference action got a lot of eyeballs. Being the main game on FOX definitely helped garner a bigger number but this Ohio State team was dealing with injuries as running back TreVeyon Henderson was out for this game.

Getting a glimpse at Taulia Tagovailoa under center for Maryland also helped as people are familiar with his brother Tua. People are interested in College Football Playoff teams and that is now where Ohio State is landing.

#3 Notre Dame vs. Louisville (5.12 million)

Two ranked programs battling and the Louisville Cardinals surged in the second half to the point they were able to pull off the upset. This knocked the Notre Dame team essentially out of playoff contention as well.

This was an outstanding game and people were definitely interested as it was one of three games to witness more than five million viewers. It also helps being on at 7:30 PM Eastern in a window essentially on its own.

#2 Alabama vs. Texas A&M (7.23 million)

The Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the biggest stories throughout the season and the game was expected to be close against the Texas A&M Aggies. This game was also incredibly close and people just hate-watch the Crimson Tide at this point. This game generated a lot of attention and almost had an upset.

#1 Oklahoma vs. Texas (7.87 million)

The Red River Rivalry dominated the television screens across the United States as almost eight million people watched this college football game at noon Eastern. This game was extremely back-and-forth as the game was never more than seven points in either direction.

Two ranked teams that entered the game undefeated made it enticing for people not even interested in the rivalry. A last-second touchdown also paid off for the viewers as well.