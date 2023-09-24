College GameDay 2023 Week 5: Location, date, and more explored

ESPN's College GameDay cast is going down South for Week 5. The group, led by Lee Corso, is going to Durham, North Carolina, to visit the Duke University campus.

In Week 5, the Duke Blue Devils will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils have been a true fairytale story after they defeated Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers in Week 1.

Duke is a school better known for academics and basketball, but they have managed to concoct a 4-0 season so far where they haven't looked bad. Even when they defeated the then No. 9 Tigers, they did so without breaking much of a sweat.

In Week 3, they easily defeated UConn 41-7, with quarterback Riley Leonard throwing 248 yards with one touchdown pass. Leonard was also their leading rusher, with 30 yards and one touchdown.

College GameDay is doing its second travel to an ACC school this year after opening the season at Charlotte, North Carolina, in the home of the Tar Heels. Last year, the ESPN program hosted two shows from ACC campuses, visiting Pitt and Clemson.

The show will air from 9 a.m. until noon Eastern Time. Toward the show's end, Lee Corso will make his famous headgear pick regarding who will win the game between Duke and Notre Dame. Interestingly, the College GameDay cast comes from visiting the South Bend, Indiana campus.

Duke's opponent in College GameDay Week 5: Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish had been on a high all season long and looking better than they had in years. They entered Week 4 with a 4-0 record, given that they played their season opener in Week 0 over in Dublin, defeating the Navy Midshipmen.

Last week, they were defeated by the Ohio State Buckeyes. It was a close encounter, with only three points being scored in the first half in the form of an Ohio State field goal.

This proved crucial for the Buckeyes, as both teams scored a touchdown each in the third and fourth quarters. The three points took Ohio State over the edge.

Sam Hartman threw 175 yards with one touchdown for the Fighting Irish, and Kyle McCord had 240 yards for the Buckeyes.