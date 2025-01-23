College GameDay Host Kirk Herbstreit shares heartwarming snaps of Peter as puppy 'steals the show' in Atlanta

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had college football fans buzzing over his family dog, Peter. Herbstreit used to be with his golden retriever Ben, who accompanied him to work and various events.

However, since Ben’s passing, Herbstreit welcomed a new golden retriever, Peter, to his family. Peter has since become his constant companion, with the duo making numerous appearances, much to the delight of fans.

Herbstreit shared several photos of Peter meeting fans on his X (Twitter) account.

He captioned it, “Peter has had a great time in Atlanta meeting with so many fans. Here are a few from last night including a fun appearance with Revel XP with Rece Davis-needless to say Peter stole the show!”

Fans poured into the post’s comment section to share their reactions to the pictures.

One fan said, “Kirk, you’re best man. I really love your commentary on a game, but to see stuff like this tells me that you really are a great person. Cheers man!”

Another fan tweeted, “I'm so happy he gets to enjoy the same lifestyle his dad got to have before him,” referring to Ben.

A fan jokingly said, “A paw-sitive influence wherever he goes. Go Peter.”

This fan tried matchmaking, saying, “Bucket list moment would be for Peter to meet my dog Poppy. What a couple they would make.”

A fan commented on the positive impact Peter has on the college football fanbase. “Peter is probably the single best thing to come out of this whole CFP Championship. Gets us back to simple things that matter.”

This fan was less concerned with Peter and instead focused on calling out Herbstreit. “I can only imagine how bias you’re going to be in the game tonight. It’s really a shame. We just wanna hear sports. We don’t wanna hear all your bias. It’s like you’re bringing your alumni politics into the game and that sucks. But your dog is cool.”

Kirk Herbstreit reveals wife’s cancer diagnosis on “The Pat McAfee Show”

The Ohio State Buckeyes' national championship victory over Notre Dame was an emotional moment for CFB fans across the country. Kirk Herbstreit was particularly touched by the event and was barely able to hold it together, breaking into tears while he was on air. The next day, he shared that there was more going on than he had initially disclosed.

“I haven’t really talked about this publicly, but Alli, my wife, faced some stuff,” Herbstreit said on “The Pat McAfee Show”. “It’s been a tough year for me behind the scenes. My wife got diagnosed with breast cancer. You know (my dog) Ben dies. It was just a lot of emotion.

"And when you do what we do, you endure. You do your job. And I think, what happened, I couldn’t predict it, but when (the Buckeyes) won, I was so happy … because of what they faced and all the stuff behind the scenes. It was like almost, I don’t know, maybe a release of all that pent-up stuff, and it just got the best of me.”

