College GameDay Week 1 location for 2024 season: Destination for Notre Dame vs Texas A&M season opener revealed

College GameDay has announced its location for Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. Taking to X on Tuesday, the show announced they would be going to College Station in Texas A&M, for the Aggies vs. Notre Dame football game on Aug. 31.

Expand Tweet

On paper, this was the game that many assumed would be the opener for the College GameDay season, as it features two of the more prominent teams in college football.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It will be the first time that College GameDay has been in College Station, Texas since 2018.

The game is also the first time Mike Elko is the head coach of the Aggies. It will also be part of the triple-header that day as Clemson faces Georgia in Atlanta at noon ET and Florida hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. in the first SEC telecast on the network, before going to Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame at 7:30.

Nick Saban joins College GameDay

College GameDay hasn't officially announced the case for the upcoming season, but former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban will be part of it.

"ESPN and College GameDay have played such an important role in the growth of college football, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to join their team," Saban said in a statement. "I'll do my best to offer additional insights and perspectives to contribute to College GameDay, the ultimate Saturday tradition for college football fans."

"Nick Saban is a singular, iconic presence in college football," ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. "He is also an extremely gifted communicator, who will immediately add even more credibility, authority and entertainment value to ESPN, including our esteemed College GameDay show."

Saban has appeared on College GameDay while he was a coach for the Crimson Tide but will now be a full-time analyst. He made his debut as an analyst during the 2024 NFL Draft.