College GameDay Week 5 hype kickstarts with Lee Corso being gifted a customized Duke Football jersey

The College GameDay hype is over the roof. This weekend has a number of key matchups for fans to look forward to. But Week 5 got off with an off-field event that put that hype on a whole different level.

Lee Corso has been the mainstay of College football broadcasts for decades. The former Louisville head coach first became an analyst when ESPN started its College GameDay program in 1987. Such an icon of the game deserves a special recognition and he got it as Week 5 of the 2023 season kicks off.

Corso got a customized Duke football jersey, as the Blue Devils prepare to take on the Fighting Irish. And his reaction to it was priceless.

Lee Corso gets a custom Duke Football jersey on College GameDay

Lee Corso wanted the ESPN College GameDay program to be in Duke. He made it clear last week that he wanted to go there and picked the Blue Devils to beat Notre Dame. But he wouldn't have expected the welcome gift he received when he got there.

The College GameDay program shared a short video on X, showing Corso holding a custom Duke Football jersey that he got as a welcome gift. His face was beaming, showing what the gesture meant for the former football coach.

Lee Corso has been associated with College GameDay since 1987, but it is the first time that the crew of him, Pat McAfee, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and others are at the campus. And the Blue Devils just made the day even more special.

Blue Devils looking formidable before Week 5 clash against Fighting Irish

Duke football is in fine form coming into Week 5 of the college football season 2023. The Blue Devils have brushed aside every opponent they have faced so far this season and would look to continue that Saturday.

Notre Dame is coming into the game off of a defeat against Ohio State. So, Duke can fancy its chances against them. And why not? They beat the Clemson Tigers in a blowout in Week 1 as well. The team has looked formidable so far.

Can the Blue Devils overcome Notre Dame? Lee Corso sure thinks so. It's time for Duke to prove the veteran analyst right in his prediction.