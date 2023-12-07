Collin Klein salary: Estimating Texas A&M OC's contract, buyout clause and more

Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein is set to leave his alma mater to team up with Mike Elko at Texas A&M. Klein has been the Wildcats offensive coordinator for the last two seasons and has accepted the same role with the Aggies.

Klein played a pivotal role in guiding the Wildcats to an 18-8 record. Additionally, he successfully orchestrated an offensive unit that achieved a notable No. 23 ranking nationally in total offense for the ongoing season.

With a new challenge ahead of him, let's examine the potential salary of Collin Klein at Texas A&M.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Collin Klein's salary estimate at Texas A&M

After convincing him to move to College Station, Texas A&M is anticipated to offer Collin Klein one of the most lucrative coordinator contracts in college football. Under his previous two-year contract with the Wildcats, Klein was earning a total salary of $825,000.

He's expected to earn nothing less than $1 million under Mike Elko at Texas A&M. With the wages of the new staff at College Station to be heavily incentivized according to athletic director Ross Bjork, Klein's salary is expected to include a series of performance-based bonuses.

Under his contract with Kansas State, Klein’s buyout at Kansas State is set at two months' salary, approximately amounting to $138,000 if opts to depart for a coordinator position outside the Big 12. That means that the Aggies had a free run in getting Klein to their side.

However, Klein's buyout at Texas A&M is expected to be considerably huge in a bid to avoid other top teams from luring him away. He interviewed for the Notre Dame offensive coordinator job last season and generated interest from a couple of reputable programs.

Can Collin Klein revitalize the Texas A&M offense?

Collin Klein has undoubtedly made a name for himself in the college football landscape, especially in his last two seasons as Kansas State's offensive coordinator. He transformed the Wildcat's offense into a highly productive one.

Under Klein, the Wildcats' offense enjoyed two successful seasons, averaging 418.8 yards and 32.3 points per game in the 2022 season. The team built on this success this season, achieving even higher numbers, with averages of 446.1 yards and 37.8 points.

It's to be seen if he can effect such instant changes to the Texas A&M offense in the new era under Mike Elko.