"I don't want to feel stupid": CFB analyst opines why Deion Sanders' Colorado have edge over Georgia Tech in Week 1

By Maliha
Modified Aug 28, 2025 14:26 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn

Deion Sanders has started his tenure at Colorado with back-to-back wins in season openers. For the 2025 season, the Buffaloes are set to host a rising Georgia Tech team on Friday night in Boulder.

Despite the Yellow Jackets coming off consecutive winning seasons for the first time in ten years, On3’s JD Pickell is backing Colorado to beat Georgia Tech on BetMGM.

"I walked into this building a lot of times on Sunday mornings after a Colorado game that I picked them to lose, and they won," Pickell said. "I just felt stupid. I don't want to feel stupid in Week 1.
"I think Colorado ends up winning this game at home. I think coach prime will have them dialed in playing inspired football, and I think Colorado wins by that nature coverage because they're the four point dog at home. I think the game is played a little bit more high scoring which favors Colorado final score 31-27."
Colorado has a strong home record of 5-1 and will aim to continue that success against the Yellow Jackets, who are led by quarterback Haynes King.

This week, the Buffaloes announced that Kaidon Salter will start at quarterback after winning the competition over freshman Julian Lewis, who was a five-star recruit in the 2025 class.

Deion Sanders eyes a new era for Colorado football

With Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and record-setting quarterback Shedeur Sanders no longer on the roster, Deion Sanders faces a Colorado program reshaped once again through the transfer portal as the Buffaloes head into 2025.

Despite the departures, Sanders remains optimistic about his third season leading Colorado football.

"It's not going to be the heroics of maybe 400 yards passing and Travis jumping over somebody, LaJohntay (Wester), Jimmy (Horn Jr.) and so forth," Sanders said on "Coach Prime's Playbook with Romi Bean" (via CBS News). "It's going to be a little more physical. A little more rough."
"Defense is going to fly around (in the) second year up under (Robert) Livingston, second year under Pat Shurmur. It's going to be different. I know how we're thinking about the game plan, and what we're going to implement, but it's going to be a different brand of Colorado football."

The Buffaloes closed out 2024 with a 9-4 record.

Maliha

